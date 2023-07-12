9 Must-Have Fashion Items a Stylist Is Shopping on Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $13

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and the shopping giant is bringing some of the best deals across fashion, beauty, tech, and home we’ve ever seen. As your resident fashion editor, you already know my favorite category is style, and the site is bursting with savings. Right now, you can lock in ultra-comfortable leggings for $8, flip flops for $13, and that coveted Calvin Klein bralette for just $19. But there are way more deals with thousands of on-sale fashion pieces discounted, though that number can quickly turn this exciting day into an overwhelming situation. In hopes of minimizing the stress, I spoke to an Amazon fashion expert to gather their go-to picks.

In honor of Prime Day, Amazon fashion influencer and stylist Holland Smith Paterno shared her favorite on-sale Amazon style picks exclusively with InStyle, equipping you with everything you need to stock your virtual cart up high.

Sojos Trendy Sunglasses

Amazon

“These are one of my most-worn pairs of sunnies, and they are on major sale!” Paterno said. I can see why she reaches for these top-notch sunglasses on the regular; with their bright-gold frame and trendy, polarized lenses, they easily pair with casual and elevated ‘fits alike. Not to mention, they’re currently 53 percent off.

Reebok Glide Sneaker

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new pair of sneakers, don’t sleep on Paterno’s must-have celebrity-worn kicks. Not only are the Reebok Glide Sneakers “one of [her] favorite Prime Day purchases,” but the muted tones “make them so versatile,” she said. If the above colorway isn’t for you, don’t worry — there are 21 other options.

Zesica Boho Summer Puff-Sleeve Dress

Amazon

“I’m all about easy sundresses to throw on during summer, and this is one of them,” Paterno told InStyle. I know what she means — I’ve been reaching for simple frocks all season long, and this Zesica Puff-Sleeve dress stands out from the rest with 21 colorways, a square neck, ruched bodice, and tiered bottom. Just be sure to apply the Amazon coupon to lock in the savings.

Anrabess Two-Piece Cropped Top and Pants Set

Amazon

Speaking of uncomplicated seasonal looks, this two-piece Anrabess set is up next on the fashion influencer’s list. “This set is so comfortable and comes in so many different colors,” Paterno shared. She’s not wrong; you can snag the set in blue, oat, green, and more. Each duo features a cropped tank, back-button details, an elastic waistband, and flared, cropped pants. Even better, it’s discounted with an onsite coupon.

Reoria Sleeveless Racerback Halter Neck Bodysuit

Amazon

Whatever you do, you need to add this number one best-selling Reoria bodysuit to your list of must-haves. “This bodysuit is double-lined, so soft, and smooths out everything,” she told InStyle. “It is a staple in my closet!” I see why: The high-neck thong bodysuit is simple to dress up or down. Pair it with platform sandals for a trend-forward look, or slip on now-34-percent-off clear heels to take your ensemble up a notch.

Levi’s 501 Original Shorts

Amazon

If you weren’t impressed by the previous deals, these classic Levi’s 501 bottoms that Paterno calls her “holy grail summer denim shorts” are sure to pull you in. Not only are they “high-rise and the perfect length,” according to the stylist, but they provide a slimming effect, boast vintage-like details, and are the number one best-selling denim shorts on Amazon. Plus, they’re 40 percent off.

The Drop Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal

Amazon

No matter how cute, if a clothing item isn’t practical, you might as well ditch it while you’re ahead. That’s not the case for this strappy sandal from The Drop, though. Paterno wears the leather pair “multiple times a week,” claiming they “go with everything.” While her beloved gold color is currently out of stock, Amazon still has black and white on sale and up for grabs. But I’d add them to your cart ASAP — these are going fast.

Jw Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag

Amazon

I wasn’t surprised to see Jw Pei’s Gabbi Handbag on Paterno’s list; just about every celebrity owns one, but it’s more than just a star-studded product. “This bag is the perfect size and can be used during any season,” said Paterno. She even went as far as to call it the “best addition to any outfit.” You can’t argue with that — or its scrunched drop handle, magnetic closure, and rainbow-full of color options.

The Drop Blake Long Blazer

Amazon

Last but not least is The Drop’s Blake Long Blazer, which happily reminds me of the go-to look both Kate Middleton and Katie Holmes have adopted. Paterno loves it because it “polishes any outfit,” and with color varieties ranging from bright green to crisp white, you can coordinate it to suit just about any look. “I love styling it with jean shorts, a white tee, and sneakers for summer,” Paterno added, giving me some major style inspo.

It doesn’t get much better than having an Amazon fashion influencer and stylist share what’s on their must-have Prime Day list, so shop Paterno’s favorite deals above. But don’t let too much time pass by — you may miss out on the too-good-to-be-true discounts.

