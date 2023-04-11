Shoppers in Their 50s Call This Silky Anti-Aging Serum a "Miracle Worker" for Reducing Wrinkles

We all inevitably age, and with that comes common skincare concerns like wrinkles and uneven texture. If you’re on the hunt for products that fight the process, consider an anti-aging serum to help fade fine lines and protect skin from further deepening. But no need to start a stressful search for this product — we’ve already found it for you.

The skincare brand FarmHouse Fresh caught our attention for its shopper-raved, spa level collection that contains nourishing formulas for healthier-looking skin. When we did a deep dive into one of its bestsellers — the Watermelonaid Wrinkle-Out Silky Gelee Serum — we noticed that shoppers age 50 and older were especially pleased with their results from it, including one reviewer who said it gave their skin a “youthful glow.” Read on to learn more about the wrinkle-reducing serum, and get it for 15 percent off with code FARMIE15 at checkout.

Farmhouse Fresh

Shop now: $48 with code FARMIE15 (Originally $56); farmhousefreshgoods.com

The anti-aging serum is packed with hydrating and smoothing ingredients, along with a refreshing scent thanks to watermelon and cucumber extracts. It’s silky and lightweight, and compatible with all skin types. To provide these benefits, the serum has ingredients like vitamin C to brighten and even your skin tone along with squalane and hyaluronic acid to moisturize and plump. The secret weapon of the serum, though, is hemp seed oil (which comes from cannabis hemp plant seeds) that repairs damaged and wrinkled skin, soothes irritation, and calms breakouts.

Like we said, shoppers in their 50s and 60s are thrilled with their skin after using the serum. A 52-year-old with discoloration said it “goes on smoothly” and added that their skin looks “bright and healthy.” A 65-year-old shopper with rosacea and sensitive skin mentioned that the serum has “taken away the rough redness” of their complexion. Meanwhile, a reviewer between 55 and 64 years old with combination skin called it a “miracle worker” for improving the look of wrinkles around their mouth. Another person in the same age range also noted that they’ve seen “less wrinkles” after just one week of using the serum.

Smooth and fade the look of wrinkles and fine lines with this nourishing face serum at FarmHouse Fresh, and grab it on sale with promo code FARMIE15 at checkout.

