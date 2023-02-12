Fans Think Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Broken Up

Megan deleting all photos of the couple on her Instagram isn't the only clue.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 12, 2023 @ 11:59AM
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Photo:

Getty

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broken up? Fans sure seem to think so. 

Just hours after the pair were photographed together at Drake's Super Bowl party, Fox left several clues on her Instagram page that the couple is, in fact, over. In addition to deleting every photo of MGK on her grid, Megan posted a slideshow with a cryptic caption quoting lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade, which was written in response to her husband Jay-Z being unfaithful. Alongside several snapshots of Megan posing in her outfit from the night before, as well as a video of a burning envelope, she wrote, "You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath."

In the comments section of her post, fans shared their theories of what it all meant and they all seemingly came to the same conclusion: Fox and Kelly have called it quits. "If SHE got cheated on the rest of us really have no hope," wrote one user, while another added, "He probably got with Sophie," referring to Sophie Lloyd, MGK's guitarist. Megan jokingly replied back, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

A third chimed in, "if they broke up, i believe that love is fake."

Meanwhile, others offered their suggestions of who Megan should date next, with the majority rooting for Mr. BDE himself Pete Davidson. Or, Eminem, who Megan now follows and has been publicly fueding with Kelly for years.  

Fox and Kelly first began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and within months, the actress referred to the musician as her "twin flame." A little over a year later, the two got engaged in front of the banyan tree they first sat under together in July 2020. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Megan wrote about the proposal on Instagram. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other's blood." 

Related Articles
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired Her Plunging Cutout Bodysuit With Pants That Included Even More Cutouts
Titanic Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet Revealed That James Cameron Was the One Who Drew Her in 'Titanic'
TBT: Tom Brady & Bridget Moynahan
TBT: Bridget Moynahan Said Being Pregnant After Splitting From Tom Brady Was "Traumatic"
Heidi Klum Grammys
Megan Fox, Heidi Klum, and Doja Cat Used the Same Under-$12 Beauty Find for Their Grammys Glam
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Grammy Afterparty Dress Was Basically Just a Bustier
megan fox grammys
All the Best Beauty Products From the 2023 Grammy Awards Celebrity Looks
Megan Fox 2023 Grammys
Megan Fox's White Gown Looked Right Out of a Rock Star Wedding at the 2023 Grammys
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox Channeled a Goth Jessica Rabbit in a Red Corset Gown
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bikini in This Hard-to-Pull-Off Color
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Channeled Pamela Anderson in a Pink Fuzzy Bucket Hat and an Underboob-Baring Crop Top
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Officially Declared the Start of Outerwear Season in the Most Vibrant Way
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dressed Up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired Her New Copper Hair With a Sky-High Slit Dress for Date Night
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Clapped Back at a Mom-Shaming Commenter in the Most Savage Way
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired the Sexiest Cut-Out Pants With the Ultimate Cozy Fall Staple
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Just Made a Case For The Hairstyle Gen Z Can't Stand