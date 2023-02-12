Fans Think Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Have Broken Up

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broken up? Fans sure seem to think so.



Just hours after the pair were photographed together at Drake's Super Bowl party, Fox left several clues on her Instagram page that the couple is, in fact, over. In addition to deleting every photo of MGK on her grid, Megan posted a slideshow with a cryptic caption quoting lyrics from Beyoncé's 2016 album Lemonade, which was written in response to her husband Jay-Z being unfaithful. Alongside several snapshots of Megan posing in her outfit from the night before, as well as a video of a burning envelope, she wrote, "You can taste the dishonesty / it's all over your breath."

In the comments section of her post, fans shared their theories of what it all meant and they all seemingly came to the same conclusion: Fox and Kelly have called it quits. "If SHE got cheated on the rest of us really have no hope," wrote one user, while another added, "He probably got with Sophie," referring to Sophie Lloyd, MGK's guitarist. Megan jokingly replied back, "Maybe I got with Sophie."

A third chimed in, "if they broke up, i believe that love is fake."

Meanwhile, others offered their suggestions of who Megan should date next, with the majority rooting for Mr. BDE himself Pete Davidson. Or, Eminem, who Megan now follows and has been publicly fueding with Kelly for years.



Fox and Kelly first began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and within months, the actress referred to the musician as her "twin flame." A little over a year later, the two got engaged in front of the banyan tree they first sat under together in July 2020. "Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Megan wrote about the proposal on Instagram. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other's blood."