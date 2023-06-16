Fans Just Caught This Teeny-Tiny Easter Egg on the New ‘Barbie’ Posters

By the looks of the trailer, the most highly-anticipated film of the summer, Barbie, has been taking every little detail into consideration — from that viral Margot Robbie foot moment down to the nostalgic costumes and pink convertible. And now fans are noticing the tiniest Easter egg in the new Barbie movie posters.



Warner Bros. released a new batch of international posters for the Greta Gerwig-helmed film, and one little detail has fans in a frenzy: Margot’s hand is on the steering wheel of her car. In the image, the actress doesn't grasp the wheel as a normal human would, instead her hands hover over the wheel, and her other arm is sharply bent as she grazes her forehead.

Warner Bros. Studios

A fan quote retweeted the international poster and compared it to a Barbie doll ad and captioned the tweet “HOLDING IT LIKE A TRUE DOLL.” Talk about attention to detail.

The movie’s Twitter account chimed in and responded to the thread, “It's all in the details 💅✨.”

Another poster captures Ken (played by Ryan Gosling) lifting Barbie up above his shoulders as he flexes. Again, his chiseled abs look more plastic than human, surely another intentional ploy to recreate Ken's perfectly melded exterior.

YouTube/ Warner Bros.

With a month until the release date, fans are clamoring to be a part of Barbieland (Barbiecore is at an all-time high right now). For now, the hidden easter eggs, posters, and trailers will have to hold fans over until Greta's Barbie film hits theaters on July 21.