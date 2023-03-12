Fan Bingbing Already Won the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

Old Hollywood? Check. Drama? Check.

Published on March 12, 2023 @ 06:37PM
Fan Bingbing 2023 Oscars
Photo:

Getty Images

Chinese superstar Fan Bingbing was one of the early arrivals on the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet — and her look is ready to take home awards for best dressed attendee of the night. The actress, who starred in The 355 alongside Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, and Jessica Chastain, channeled Old Hollywood glam and offered up a master class in bringing the drama.

The Tony Ward couture gown had a classic siren silhouette with a sweetheart neckline and a dramatic green sleeve and cape detail. The dress was literally dripping in crystals and embellishment and also featured a cinched waist and halter neck.

Fan Bingbing 2023 Oscars

Getty Images

She accessorized with sky-high platforms and a matching box clutch. To add to the Old Hollywood vibes, she wore her hair in classic finger waves and added a swipe of red lipstick.

Bingbing also starred in X-Men: Days of Future Past as well as Iron Man 3, so fans may recognize her from her superhero pedigree, though globally, she's known for headlining Chinese dramas (she has more than 50 movies to her credit and has two more on the way). Her arrival on this year's Champagne carpet marks her first time at the Oscars, though she's no stranger to other events, like the Cannes Film Festival.

