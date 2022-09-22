Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.

This is your fall 2022 tarot ‘scope, based on your zodiac sign:



Aries: 6 of Pentacles

This fall, you may feel like people want your attention and affection more than ever. You have so much love to give, but you can’t give it all to everyone (even though you want to). Remember that you can be a cheerleader of those you care about without depleting yourself of energy by constantly investing more time, money, and praise into others.

Taurus: The World

Things are going to be pretty chill this season for you, Taurus. As long as you are willing to let go of unhealthy situations and relationships, you’ll find better opportunities opening you up to. Although the future is unknown, you’re having an easy time relaxing and cultivating the next moves in your life. Letting go of the old cycle is bringing in new and amazing possibilities.



Gemini: 3 of Cups

This fall, be mindful not to get caught up in the political and nonstop drama that is consuming your friendship group and orb at the moment. If you choose to be a part of these intense arguments, choose your battles and defend others wisely.

Cancer: 8 of Swords

This fall, you’re beginning to feel the restrictions and limitations of staying in your comfort zone instead of taking risks. Change is never easy, but you must take baby steps or you'll stay stuck in situations and relationships that don’t align with your greater good — or the person that you are on the way to becoming and growing into. Don’t stand in your own way of attaining greatness.

Leo: 5 of Wands

Unfortunately, the drama doesn’t end this autumn. You will find that minor frustrations are escalating into full out arguments with friends, colleagues, and family members. Instead of reacting defensively when loved ones offer you advice, allow them to present their concerns and think about their words, suggestions, and advice. Taking the high road could lead to a better understanding and help avoid quarrels that aren’t about anything important — except your delicate ego.



Virgo: Judgment

The upcoming months mark a time of renewal for you, Virgo. Think of this as a moment when you are shedding the past and rejuvenating your spirit for a different perspective. Two paths are diverging in the woods and it’s up to you to take the one that feels right. Only you can make the moves that will augment your life and future forever — for the better. Choose the path wisely.

Libra: Ace of Disks

Unpredictable challenges will always come up in life — that’s just how the story goes. But you can create the vibe you want by choosing how you deal with these obstacles. Rather than cry about the roadblocks that are standing in the way of attaining success, knock them down with your innate power, gusto, and stamina. Don’t let anything come between you and your desires — they’re yours for the taking, Libra!

Scorpio: Queen of Swords

Some may view you as being a tad salty and prickly with the way you choose to express yourself but you’re just being direct and adhering to boundaries in relationships. You have the right to say what’s on your mind and how you feel — even if it ruffles a few feathers. Being truthful is the only way to be and if people can’t handle your brutal honesty then they aren’t worth your time.

Sagittarius: The Hanged Man

In order to fully evolve into the person you want to be, you’ll have to let go of past hangups that are holding you back. If you choose to stay put, then you will feel stuck and unable to move in any direction. The key themes for you this fall: release and heal so you can move forward this season.

Capricorn: 2 of Pentacles

Your finances have been in flux over the past few months and now they are hitting an all time low. The stress and anxiety you’re experiencing around money can change, as long as you are willing to commit to a realistic budget that enables you to save some cash and to not overspend. Keep in mind that this situation is only temporary — that is until you create a stronger stance in your financial footing.



Aquarius: Temperance

Before getting up on your soapbox and preaching to others, think about what you want to say. It may suit you best to take the middle ground on matters and not fully commit to one way of thinking until all of the facts present themselves.

Pisces: King of Cups

You are finally finding the perfect balance between your head and heart. This is an extra special time that allows you to fully embrace and feel the love and support that swims around you now. With your intuition being lit and on fire, your subconscious can guide you toward the right choices. Use this time as a moment to make clear emotional decisions that speak to your soul and spirit

