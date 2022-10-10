Just in Time for Fall, Amazon Halved Prices on Some of Its Most Popular Sweaters

I think most people can find a point of each season to critique: Winter is too cold, summer is too hot, and spring is too sneezy. If we’re Golidlocks and the seasons are a cup of porridge, then fall is what we’d call “just right.” The weather has found a middle ground, the leaves have started to turn, our favorite seasonal drinks have made their way back to menus, and we finally get to break out our cozy sweaters.

While I’ll always encourage outfit repeating, sometimes you have to treat yourself to a new knit. Maybe the one you wore to death last year has stretched and pilled, or perhaps shopping the season’s latest styles is what gets you in the fall spirit; regardless, your wardrobe deserves a knit upgrade. Luckily, there are few better times to shop them than now, with Amazon discounting some of its best sellers for the Prime Early Access Sale. Stock up on seasonal styles, with prices starting at $25.

Keep it classic with this timeless cardigan from the Amazon Essentials collection that’s made of an incredibly soft but lightweight blend of cotton, modal, and polyester. This sweater is a favorite among Amazon customers with over 7,000 five-star ratings. One described the fit as being “very flattering and comfortable” and “loose enough to hang nicely,” adding, “I will probably be ordering…another color or two as well. [You] definitely can’t beat the quality for the price.”

For something with a more casual feel and oversized fit, this Zesica cardigan is 16 percent off. The sweater is available in 35 colors, including coffee, a fall-approved color one Amazon fashion expert deemed the season’s most wearable shade. In addition to offering variety, it also happens to be customer-loved, with one writing, “I started wearing this sweater immediately [and] I love it. [The] knitting is open enough to breathe a little bit so I don't find it stifling-warm. [For] the price point, it was an excellent buy.”

And if you want something to just pop on as an everyday sweater, there are few better options than this pick from Anrabess. The knit material is uber comfy, while the side slit makes it a little more stylish than your everyday pullover. It also happens to be a best-seller, and today, it’s available for up to 30 percent off. If you prefer a button-up henley, Shewin’s starts at just $35.

