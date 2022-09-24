Sweater Dress Season Is Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Cozy Styles for Less Than $50

This is the transitional piece your fall wardrobe is missing.

By Marielle Marlys
Published on September 24, 2022 @ 07:00AM

Amazon Sweater Dresses Under $50
Photo:

Getty Images

Good news: Autumn is officially upon us. And there’s no better way to embrace the brisker days ahead than by shopping for new, seasonal pieces. So, bid farewell to summer shorts and tanks, and say hello to light jackets, knee-high boots, chunky sweaters, and of course, sweater dresses. Whether you’re headed to brunch, the office, or anything in between, sweater dresses are a cute-yet-practical option to keep you comfortable during transitional weather. 

Still not convinced? We get it — sweater dresses were wrongfully deemed a frumpy piece in the past, but they have become the perfect item to wear on the go or to your next special occasion. You can slip on a sweater dress and hit the town as-is or have fun styling your look with accessories. Either way, you’ll look great from day to night. 

From tight to oversized and mini to maxi, sweater dresses come in different fabrics and silhouettes. And lucky for you, we rounded up 15 of the best sweater dresses from Amazon that you can buy right now. Bonus: They’re all under $50. No matter your taste, you’re sure to find your new favorite outfit ahead. 

Shop Sweater Dresses Under $50: 

If mini or tunic dresses are your thing, consider this long-sleeve bodycon sweater dress. It can be paired with leggings or a cute coat to keep you warm during the fall and winter months. The dress comes in 15 colors, which might tempt you to buy more than one. One reviewer even confirmed the “color was spot-on” and matched the product image. 

EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Long Sleeve Bodycon Pullover Cute Mini Sweater Dress

Shop now: $45 (Originally $50); amazon.com

There’s nothing like a little black… sweater dress. The hemline on this midi-length sweater dress falls just below the knee, which means you can wear it with just about any shoe. Thanks to its mix of viscose, nylon, and polyester fabrics, the dress is the perfect weight. According to one reviewer, it’s “thick enough to not be see-through,” but “not enough to be bulky.”

Chang Yun Women's Long Maxi Sweater Dresses Sexy Wrap Batwing V Neck Slit Open Back Holiday Bodycon Dress with Belt

Shop now: $45 with coupon (Originally $59); amazon.com 

A sweatshirt doubled as a sweater dress? Say no more. The dark green color on this mini dress is giving the ultimate fall vibe, and we’re here for it. Finish your look with a baseball cap and you’ll have yourself the perfect casual outfit for any day of the week. As one reviewer noted, it’s perfect to wear at home or you can “get away with dressing it up.”

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Pullover Sweatshirt Long Sleeve Split Hem Hoodie Dress with Kangaroo Pocket

Show now: $31 with coupon (Originally $37), amazon.com

A zip-up sweater dress in pumpkin orange makes for a cute and vibrant look that’s perfect for fall — though four other colors are available. The drop shoulders add shape and dimension, so the dress won’t hang on to your body. And like any good sweater dress, it’s “not overly warm” and “breathes well,” as stated by a reviewer

Hotouch Women's Casual Zip Up Lantern Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress Foldover Collar Bodycon Ribbed Pullover Jumper Sweaters

Show now: $34 with coupon (Originally $40), amazon.com  

This color-blocked sweater dress features classic fall tones, including black, brown, and off-white. You can easily accessorize with neutral shoes and a bag or spice it up with a pop of color. Just note: Some reviewers said it was slightly see-through, so consider wearing neutral underwear or tights underneath. 

SheIn Women's Colorblock Long Sleeve Sweater Dress Mock Neck Drop Shoulder Mini Dresses

Show now: $36, amazon.com

Searching for an oversized sweater dress? You’re in the right place. Wear this V-neck sweater dress while lounging at home or dress it up with leather boots or heels and wear it to work. A reviewer said the dress has a “flattering style” and recommended ordering a size down since it runs large. 

EXLURA Womens Knit Sweater Dress Casual Solid Long Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dresses with Belt

Shop now: $47; amazon.com

With its simple, midi-length design, this turtleneck sweater dress is a “versatile backdrop for accessories,” as one shopper put it. During the day, wear it with a chunky necklace, a pair of hoops, and flat boots. For an evening out, wear the dress with a dainty, chain necklace, pair of jeweled drop earrings, and closed-toe heels. 

MEROKEETY Women's Ribbed Long Sleeve Sweater Dress High Neck Slim Fit Knitted Midi Dress

Shop now: $34 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

Thanks to this sweater dress’ detachable belt design, you can easily adjust the elasticity of the waist to find your perfect fit. The three buttons in the front, along with the ribbed neckline, make for a chic and adorable dress you won’t want to take off. One shopper styled it with a pair of off-white boots and received “so many compliments.”

GRACE KARIN Women's Wrap V Neck Knitted Pullover Sweater Dress Long Sleeve Button Belt Bodycon Dress

Shop now: $34; amazon.com

This yellow, off-the-shoulder bodycon maxi proves that sweater dresses can be sexy. As a reviewer said, the dress “fit great and was very flattering.” Wear it with a pair of heels and a necklace for an elevated yet comfortable look. 

PerZeal Women's Sexy Off Shoulder Long Sleeve Slim Knit Bodycon Ribbed Sweater Dresses Pencil Long Dress

Shop now: $37; amazon.com 

Balloon sleeves, a ruched drawstring down the front, and a side slit make this sweater dress perfect for both casual and semi-formal events. It comes in eight colors, including an army green that embodies fall. A shopper called it “extremely flattering,” adding that “the material feels like it will last a while.”  

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Midi Sweater Dress Long Lantern Sleeve Ruched V Neck Drawstring Side Slit Knit Bodycon Dresses

Shop now: $35; amazon.com

If you’re looking for a classic, cable-knit sweater dress, this loose style is the one for you. You can easily pair it with a boot and woolen hat, creating the perfect look for your next date or night out. A reviewer said they were “happy with the quality of this sweater,” and it was their “favorite piece this past winter.” 

ANRABESS Women Crewneck Long Sleeve Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Pullover Short Sweater Dresses

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $42); amazon.com 

One of the more casual dress options, this oversized crew-neck dress is great for lounging and relaxing. It has a slouchy silhouette with frayed edges and a drop-shoulder design. Plus, it’s made from a blend of nylon and acrylic, which is so soft that it “feels like cashmere,” according to one shopper. 

Meenew Women's Furry Crewneck Oversized Loose Long Pullover Sweater Dress

 Shop now: $42 with coupon (Originally $46); amazon.com

The fit-and-flare silhouette of this sweater dress puts an unexpected twist on the classic staple piece. It comes in 12 colors, so there’s a hue for everyone. The dress goes well with a “myriad of shoe styles and belts,” a reviewer wrote. Consider completing the look with kitten heels and a simple necklace. 

Pink Queen Women's Wrap Sweater Dress V Neck Long Sleeve Ribbed Swing Knit Midi Dresses with Belt

Shop now: $43 with coupon (Originally $50); amazon.com

A fitted bodycon with a turtleneck is not only sexy, but also practical — it’ll keep you warm as the seasons change. Dress it down with a pair of tights and riding boots or up with heeled ankle boots and a statement necklace. A reviewer noted that it’s “very well-made and looks expensive.”

v28 Sweater Dress for Women Ribbed Knit Fitted midi Sexy Fall Winter Bodycon Cowl Neck Dresses

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

Forgo a jacket with this sweater dress, which features an oversized collar with functional buttons, so you can decide how much coverage you want up top. It can be worn with leggings or high heels, depending on the occasion. One shopper, who said the dress is made from “thick and stretchy material,” recommends ordering a size up for the perfect fit.

BLENCOT Womens Turtleneck Long Sleeve Elasticity Chunky Cable Knit Pullover Sweaters Jumper

Shop now: $25 with coupon (Originally $70); amazon.com

