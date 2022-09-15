Your Fall Seasonal Horoscope Is Here

On September 22, the fresh start you’ve been waiting for arrives along with the perfect excuse to bust out your favorite sweaters, boots, and pumpkin spice recipes. On the fall equinox, as the sun moves from pragmatic earth sign Virgo into balance-seeking air sign Libra, we’ll officially welcome a whole new season, a blank canvas made for new beginnings.



An opportunity to refresh your routine and recommit to your goals, fall is typically marked by buckling down and getting back to work following a fun, sunshine-filled — and this year in particular — revenge travel-packed summertime. And with a Mercury retrograde and eclipse season on the horizon, the cosmos are intent on sweeping away anything that’s no longer serving you in order to set the stage for a new chapter.



A few key dates: On September 23, messenger Mercury moves back into Virgo where it was most recently from August 4 to 25, so you can anticipate revisiting any loose ends left behind. And, good news for building momentum on big picture goals: Once Mercury retrograde concludes on October 2, it’ll be easier to connect, communicate, and move forward (just don’t forget the retroshade). October 25 marks a solar eclipse and new moon in Scorpio, which serves as an astrological reset button, offering up eye-opening moments and change, especially around identity, self-exploration, and self-awareness, while November 8 hosts an emotional lunar eclipse and full moon in Taurus.



Here are the invigorating, inspiring changes you can expect this season, based on your zodiac sign. (Be sure to read your rising sign as well as your sun.)

Aries

Your one-on-one bonds come into focus following the fall equinox, thanks to the confident sun, romantic Venus, and messenger Mercury’s time in your partnership zone through most of October. It’ll be easier to work through any misunderstandings or come up with a path forward for achieving shared aspirations. Your comfort level in intimate relationships as well as perception of self-worth will also be topics you can’t avoid during eclipse season, which reaches a fever pitch around October 25 and November 8. Getting out of your comfort zone and enjoying horizon-broadening experiences can lead to personal growth once the sun is in your adventure sector from November 22 until the winter solstice.



Taurus

Fall typically motivates you to refresh your daily routine and tend to your health and well-being, and relationships, thanks to several planets moving through those sectors. But this year, you could feel like you’re facing a bit of an uphill battle, thanks to Mercury’s backspin, which goes through October 2. The solution: Embracing adaptability as much as possible. That’ll also be a lesson you’ll want to hold onto as we step into the second eclipse season of the year. On October 25, the solar eclipse in your partnership zone brings big change — and possibly a bold new chapter — for your alliances while the lunar eclipse in your sign on November 8 could lead to a tsunami of emotion you never saw coming. Your best bet is facing whatever comes up head-on.

Gemini

The fall equinox often delivers a whole new perspective on your love and creative life, serving up lots of flirtatious fun and creative self-expression with the sun moving through your romance zone. However, forward movement could be foiled at least through October 2 thanks to your ruler, messenger Mercury, moving backward through your home zone. Making time to do your inner work and care for loved ones might not sound like the most fun, but it’s essential to moving into a vibrant new season feeling more centered and clear. That might go hand-in-hand with the self-reflection you’re asked to do this eclipse season, which activates your health and spirituality zones. You’ll realize how important it is to care for your physical and emotional well-being simultaneously.

Cancer

Although you’re always a homebody, fall inspires you to be even more domestic (yep, it’s possible!), thanks to the sun’s trip through your home sector. This year, you’ll find rejuvenation through downtime that’ll be especially necessary thanks to Mercury retrograde in your communication zone until October 2, cranking up the potential for misunderstandings, tech glitches, and good ol’ burnout. Around October 25, your ruler, the moon, will be new and aligned with a solar eclipse in your romance zone, setting off shake-ups around how you’re expressing your most heartfelt feelings and pursuing pleasure. And around November 8, the lunar eclipse and full moon in your networking zone could have you rethinking the teams and groups you’ve aligned with.

Leo

The fall equinox ushers in the sun’s trip through your communication zone, which makes this a super-social moment for you. But with messenger Mercury moving backward in your money zone until October 2, you’re nudged to do the work that allows you to hit the reset button on your relationship with money. You may be tying up loose ends related to a financial endeavor, which may claim your focus over the happy hours and hangouts you’ve been wanting to build into your schedule. Thankfully, from October 10 to 29, Mercury will be moving ahead in your communication sector, making it easier to connect with friends and colleagues. Meanwhile, eclipse season will require that you face the truth about your professional path (around October 25 when the solar eclipse is in your career zone) and then in regard to loved ones (around November 8 when the lunar eclipse is in your home zone).

Virgo

Autumn usually brings a renewed focus on your worth and earning potential as a result of the sun moving through your income zone. That’ll still be the case this year, but at the same time, you could be stirred to contend with ongoing challenges related to your self-image. This could ultimately result in gaining refreshing clarity on what you want to achieve in your heart of hearts, because messenger Mercury, your ruler, will be retrograde in your sign until October 2. Prioritizing self-reflection early in the season can help, and by the time the eclipses fall in your communication and adventure zones (on October 25 and November 8 respectively), you’ll be ready to break free of the mundane, expand your mind, learn something new, and grow in ways you could have never anticipated.

Libra

The fall begins with the sun’s trip through your sign, which means the world is in sync with your desire to amplify beauty, pleasure, art, and harmony at every turn. Talk about restorative! Sweet Venus, your ruler, even helps out by joining the party from September 29 to October 23, so you can anticipate more creativity and fun-loving, heartfelt moments with loved ones and friends. Just be sure to take plenty of time-outs for self-care through October 2 with messenger Mercury retrograde in your spirituality zone. Tapping into your intuition could serve up dreams from the past that have a lesson to offer about your future. Around October 25, the solar eclipse in your money zone can help you break free of a situation in which you’re not being adequately valued for what you bring to the table, while the November 8 lunar eclipse encourages you to assert your needs within an intimate bond.

Scorpio

Although autumn undoubtedly presents a fresh new start, don’t be surprised if you’re initially feeling a little bit sleepy about it, because the sun moves through your spirituality zone until October 23. Mercury will also be retrograde in your networking zone until October 2, so you could be going back to the drawing board on team efforts or reconnecting with old friends and groups. The real reset and energetic surge comes from October 23 to November 22, though, as the sun moves through your sign and the world gets in tune with your vibe, setting a dynamic, mysterious, emotionally intelligent Scorpionic tone for the rest of the world. Around October 25, the solar eclipse falls in your sign, catapulting you into a new chapter and inspiring a renewed sense of self-determination. And when the lunar eclipse on November 8 activates your partnership zone, you’ll be considering who you are and what you want in relation to another — be that a significant other, friend, or colleague.



Sagittarius

When fall kicks off, the sun starts to cruise through your networking zone, making for an especially collaborative, humanitarian season. This moment can’t help but serve to refresh your platonic bonds. With messenger Mercury moving backward through your career zone until October 2, you could be a bit preoccupied with wrapping up a big picture project that means the world to you professionally. Know that colleagues and friends have your back — and will continue to through most of October. Then, eclipse season, which activates your spirituality and health sectors (around October 25 and November 8 respectively), might spur you to infuse your day-to-day with more balance. It also bears noting that your ruler, Jupiter, moves back through your home zone, from October 28 to December 20, emphasizing familial bonds and luck in your domestic world.

Capricorn

You’re perpetually dedicated to putting your nose to the grindstone, and that’s particularly the case at the start of fall, because the sun moves through your career zone until October 23. Just be aware that with messenger Mercury retrograde in your higher learning sector until October 2, you might have to look — and then re-look — at the details before you can refresh your approach and plunge ahead into the future, which might be a bit frustrating at times. But once you’ve checked off those boxes, eclipse season can re-energize your social life and networking skills (especially around October 25) and self-expression (particularly around November 8). Not only embracing but celebrating your long-term wishes and artistic impulses can help you lay the past to rest as you step toward the end of the year and beyond.

Aquarius

When fall begins, you’re especially fired up to refresh your routine and break free of the mundane, because the sun will be in your adventure zone. You’ll want to travel, take a class, learn from a mentor, get into deep, philosophical conversations with friends, and meet people outside of your usual circle through October 23. At the same time, messenger Mercury’s retrograde in your intimacy zone until October 2 can spur a bit of soul-searching around how you’re setting and holding boundaries and asserting your needs within your closest bonds. Any learning you can do around standing up for your needs might come in handy later on, during eclipse season when the solar eclipse activates your career zone around October 25 and the lunar eclipse triggers your home zone around November 8. You’ll want to consider if you’re giving too much to one of these areas of your life, and if so, what needs to change to bolster your inner peace without compromising your sense of security.

Pisces

At autumn’s start, the sun moves through your intimacy zone, bringing attention to your closest bonds, sex life, and joint resources. With messenger Mercury moving backward in your partnership zone until October 2, it’s time to rejuvenate how you’re expressing your deepest emotions. Clarify your needs with a S.O., dear friend, or loved one while making sure you’re in sync with theirs as well. In other words, much of your energy will be spent on relating to and showing up for others — but also making sure that they’re meeting you halfway. And as we move deeper into fall, eclipse season delivers wake-up calls related to growth, learning, and moving beyond your comfort zone. Around October 25, when the solar eclipse is in your higher learning sector, you might realize it’s time to own a whole new philosophy or perspective on what you want to achieve.