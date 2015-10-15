Demi Lovato Featured on Fall Out Boy's New Single "Irresistible"

Demi Lovato's at it again! The "Confident" singer took to Instagram Thursday to confirm some exciting news: She is featured on Fall Out Boy's revamped version of their song "Irresistible," which comes out Friday, Oct. 16.

In her post, Lovato shared the remixed single's cover art (below), which features a black-and-white image of a rider being thrown to the ground from a bull. She's obviously not one to focus on just a single project: Her fifth album, Confident, also drops on Friday.

Earlier this week Fall Out Boy announced their upcoming 20-date Wintour Is Coming tour and said that they had re-recorded the "Irresistible" (from their American Beauty/American Psycho album) with Lovato to give the track a whole new sound prior to touring.

Fall Out Boy bassist, Pete Wentz, took to his blog to show Lovato some love, saying "I think Demi Lovato has one of the most powerful voices today. So, we worked through an afternoon and she just got it. Excited for you guys to hear this new version of the song on Friday."

So much good music, so little time. Bring on Friday!