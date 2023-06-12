Shoppers Claim This Retinol Serum Made Their Forehead Wrinkles “Less Deep and Noticeable” in Just a Month

Earlier this week Kristin Davis got real about aging, with the Sex and the City actress telling the The Telegraph that, “It’s hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times.” Davis’ experience is unique in the sense that most of us don’t have to see a version of ourselves 25 years younger every time we open Instagram or turn on E!, but the feeling of suddenly realizing your face has changed isn’t unique. That’s where retinol comes in.

While there has long been the assumption that only Botox can dissipate wrinkles, retinol is the lesser-known, non-invasive alternative for smoothing lines and enhancing glow. When applied to skin, it can increase collagen production for a smoother, more plumped-up complexion. And shoppers swear they found one that makes their deep-set forehead wrinkles almost entirely disappear in just one month.

Exponent

Shop now: $166; exponentbeauty.com

Exponent Beauty’s Time Rewind Retinol System is a unique take on what’s become a beauty shelf staple. The brand keeps the 0.25 percent retinol in what it says is the most potent state (powder) until a single dose is mixed with the included hyaluronic acid serum. The two meld together to create a lightweight serum that’s hydrating, firming, and glow-enhancing. In a clinical study conducted by the brand, 100 percent of the participants reported a “significant decrease” in their fine lines after just four weeks — and shoppers agree.

According to a customer who used the serum consistently for a month, they saw “a big difference” in their wrinkles, reporting them as “less deep and noticeable.” Another person called the Time Rewind serum “like magic,” explaining that the treatment “evened [their] skin tone and reduced wrinkles on [their] forehead” while leaving their face feeling “super hydrated.”

And though retinol might be most well known for its age-reversing effects, it can also increase brightness and even complexions. A shopper who was impressed that the potent serum didn’t dry out their skin declared that the “glow is real,” writing that after a few weeks their skin looked “smoother and healthier.” And according to another person, not only is “the glow absolutely amazing,” but they “wake up blemish-free.”

Retinol might not make you look like you did when you first watched Sex and the City, but according to shoppers, this serum from Exponent Beauty will at least reduce some of the wrinkles you might have accumulated since. Grab the treatment customers swear by today for $166.

