This “Super Flattering” Spring Dress That’s Loved by More Than 3,500 Amazon Shoppers Is on Sale for $35

My style tends to fit my mood, which often correlates with the weather outside my door. For instance, in winter, as Los Angeles saw an abnormally high amount of rain and cold(ish) temperatures, my mood was ‘meh’ and my clothes were reflective, often in dark sweatpants and oversized hoodies. But with spring approaching, the weather (and my attitude) have slowly started to shift, and I've found myself gravitating towards more playful styles and vibrant colors. Spring is when I, like many, lean into fun, bright pieces, and one dress that embodies the season’s feminine vibes — thanks to a particular stand-out detail — just went on sale.

Exlura’s mini dress features long puff sleeves that cinch at both the elbow and wrist, creating a tiered, voluminous look. This is a classic babydoll dress, with a fitted bust, square neckline, loose body, and above-the-knee length. And right now, it’s on sale for just $35.

Amazon

Shop now: $35 (Originally $46); amazon.com



The spring-ready dress is available in a wide range of colors (17 to be exact) including different shades of blues and greens, a soft pink, and even black with a floral print. And according to one shopper, there’s a reason why 3,500-plus Amazon customers have given this dress a five-star rating: It’s “perfect,” with a “beautiful” and “super flattering” fit. Need we say more?

Per a shopper who deemed this their “favorite dress” that they own, Exlura’s puff-sleeve mini is, “comfy, pretty, the perfect length, and very flattering.” Many shoppers noted that the roomy fit provides for all-day comfort, with no worries about post-lunch bloating, while the style allows them to still look put together. According to others, their love stems from the dress’ duality. “It’s versatile. [It] can be worn with black tights and [Dr. Martens] for an edgy cool look…nude strappy heels for weddings…worn for holidays, or just day to day.” Another explained that it’s also versatile beyond styling, calling it “seasonally versatile.” And in the spring, when weather can change on a dime, that quality makes it a must-have.

While it might not be time to totally pack away your winter knits, it is time to add a few spring essentials to your wardrobe. For an everyday dress that isn’t basic, grab this puff-sleeve mini while it’s on sale for $35 at Amazon.