Swing Skirts Will Be Everywhere Soon, and 11,000+ Shoppers Love This $29 Style

It’s “surprisingly flattering,” according to a reviewer.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 @ 05:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Fall Midi Skirt
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

Whether you’re ready for fall or not, there’s no denying it’s right around the corner. So instead of ignoring the inevitable, you might as well use this transitional period as a time to stock up on the season’s biggest fashion trends. And according to Amazon’s expertly curated fall fashion page, swing skirts are going to be everywhere. Luckily, shoppers already found the perfect midi skirt, and it’s on sale starting at $29 in select colors. 

Available in 19 prints, including polka dots and plaid, the long skirt is made from flowy polyester and comes in sizes XS through XXL. It has a high, elastic waistband with a paper-bag-style design, along with convenient side pockets and a pleated design. On most people, the hemline hits around the mid-calf area. 

Amazon EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Midi Swing

Amazon

Depending on the weather, there are dozens of ways to style the midi skirt. During these in-between weeks, wear it with a tight-fitting tee, a pair of white sneakers, and a denim jacket that you can throw on if it gets chilly. And once fall temperatures fully settle in, style the skirt with black tights, heeled booties, and a turtleneck bodysuit, creating an outfit you can easily wear from the office to an evening get-together. 

Amazon EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Midi Swing

Amazon

The real proof of this skirt’s versatility, however, is in the reviews section, where more than 11,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. One reviewer called it their “favorite skirt,” since it’s “comfortable” and a “great length” that’s “surprisingly flattering.” Another shopper “absolutely loves the outfits [they] pull together with this skirt,” while a third person confirmed it’s “not sheer at all.” Plus, someone else said the skirt is “very versatile in that it can be dressed up or down and worn for many seasons,” which is exactly what we’re trying to achieve with this purchase.

Whether you’re ready to embrace fall plaid prints, or you’d prefer to stick with subtle polka dots that’ll transcend the seasons, there’s a version of this skirt that’ll blend seamlessly into your wardrobe. Just be sure to grab a colorway (or three) before the price goes back up on Amazon.   

Amazon EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Midi Swing

Amazon
EXLURA Womens High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Midi Swing Skirt with Pockets

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Selena Gomez Just Proved Cottagecore Isnât Going Anywhere, and You Can Shop Similar Styles Starting a $TK
Selena Gomez’s Romantic Dress Proved Cottagecore Is Still Major for Fall 2023
Levi's Denim Jacket
The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now
Amazon Shoppers Call These Wireless Bralettes the Most Comfortable Bras Ever
Amazon Shoppers Call These $3 Apiece Wireless Bralettes the “Most Comfortable Bras Ever”
Related Articles
Amazon Product Roundup
I’ve Tried Countless New Items This Season, but These 8 Majorly Leveled-Up My Life
My Go-To Staple For Fall Is Midi Denim Skirts, and Iâm Converting All My Friends With These Tk Picks
Denim Maxi Skirts Will Be Huge for Fall 2023, and These Are My 7 Favorite Picks
Levi's Denim Jacket
The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now
Amazon Weekend Deals
30 Best Amazon Fashion and Beauty Weekend Deals, Including 59%-Off Paige Jeans
Cozy, Fall-Ready Pullover Feels Like Butter
Shoppers Say This Cozy Fall Sweater Feels “Like Butter,” and It’s Up to 67% Off
Amazon Fall Loungewear
Amazon’s Top Trending Loungewear Pieces Include Cozy Sweatshirts and Two-Piece Sets Under $45
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit
The Flattering Amazon Bodysuit Shoppers Say Is “Definitely a Wardrobe Staple” Is on Sale for Up to 53% Off
Best Beach Dresses
11 Stylist-Approved Beach Dresses to Carry You From Sidewalk to Sandbar
12 of the Best Petite Jumpsuits of 2023
The 12 Best Petite Jumpsuits You Probably Won't Need Altered
Madewell Fall Outfits
I’m a Former Madewell Employee, and I’m Buying These 10 New Fall Arrivals
Selena Gomez VS Bra
You Can Get the Sexy Lace Bra Selena Gomez Just Wore for $45 at Amazon
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Wore a Pair of Timeless $1,350 Flats, and I Found a Nearly Identical $42 Version
Taylor Swift's Exact Flattering Two-Piece Skirt Set
Taylor Swift's Exact 2-Piece Skirt Set Comes From the Editor-Loved Brand I Wear Like Clockwork
Amazon Trouser Roundup
These Comfy Trousers Are Perfect for In-Between Weather — and They’re Under $50 at Amazon
Sleeveless Mock Neck Dress I Can't Stop Wearing
I Can't Stop Wearing This Flattering $32 Midi Dress That Hugs My Body Like a Glove, So I’m Buying Multiple
LOTD 8/18: SofÃ­a Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns
Sofía Vergara Wore the Quintessential Fall Pants Even Oprah Owns