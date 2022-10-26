Beauty Beauty Products & Tools Of Course, This Kate Hudson-Approved Brand Is Behind My All-Time Favorite Mascara It gives me instant volume. By Eva Thomas Eva Thomas Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Finding the right mascara is a little bit like finding your perfect partner. It takes a lot of trial and error until you find one that works for you. But that’s not the end of it; next comes the real-world testing — like, can it withstand a rainstorm or does it run down your face the second things get a little complicated? (Ahem.) TL;DR? My mascara journey, like my dating endeavors, has been a messy one, but I know that in the end, all the crying and eye-irritating frustrations will be worth it. While I’m still very much single, I can say, without a shadow of a doubt, that I finally found the one when it comes to mascaras: The Exa Ten18 Lash-Amplifying Mascara is the latest launch from a Kate Hudson-approved clean beauty brand, and I pinky promise it’s among the best you’ll ever use. Credo Shop now: $24; credo.com There’s a lot to love about this mascara, but I’ll cover the obvious ones first. The length a single swipe provides is unlike anything I’ve tried before. Usually, I have to layer on the formula to get some semblance of the coveted falsie effect, but not with this one, which means I don’t need to use a lot of product, either. That's why I expect this $24 tube to last me a long time. It also goes on totally clump-free, but the coolest part? I can actually reapply it hours later without flaking or clumping. Now, let’s get into the more technical stuff. The vegan, clean formula includes a short list of good-for-your-lashes ingredients that give them that aforementioned va-va-voom effect, starting with natural black charcoal from bamboo plants that’s a better color alternative than other pigments typically used in mascaras. There’s also rice bran wax-derived film formers that do the heavy lifting (AKA, they lengthen, lift, and hold the curl), plus orange peel fibers that give your lashes that desirable volume and definition. Every time I apply it, people ask me what I use on my lashes, thinking I’m about to tell them I’m wearing falsies. The shock on their face when I pull out my phone, search Exa on Credo, and say, “This is it,” with an emphasis on the “it,” is truly indescribable. Shop my go-to $24 mascara to see its full effects for yourself. You won’t believe your eyes (literally). Shop More InStyle Editor-Approved Beauty Products: Miranda Kerr Says This Red Lipstick Is the Most Transformative Makeup Product in Her Arsenal Amazon’s Best-Selling Body Lotion Makes “Rough, Dry Skin” Feel Soft “Immediately” — and It’s Just $13 Don’t Miss Out on These 45 Incredible Deals From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale