For those of us who almost exclusively wear leggings as pants, the cold-weather months can pose an issue. You want to keep your legs warm, but the thought of putting on pants with a button and zipper is simply too much to bear. Lucky for you, we found a solution: fleece-lined leggings. And right now, you can get the popular Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings for up to 25 percent off at Amazon.

Available in eight colors, the thermal pants will keep you warm and comfortable all fall and winter long. Their outer layer is made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, while the inside is lined with fuzzy fleece. The leggings are high-waisted with deep side pockets to fit your phone.

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com

These pants even have an InStyle editor’s stamp of approval. Senior Shopping Writer & Strategist Christina Butan said she has “exclusively been wearing these leggings for the past two winters” and they “forever changed [her] winter wardrobe for the better.” She added that they keep her warm in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit, but thanks to the leggings’ moisture-wicking material, her legs don’t overheat.

Amazon shoppers are also major fans of the fleece-lined leggings. One reviewer said the pants kept them “nice and toasty” since they’re “comfortable, flattering, and warm.” Another shopper confirmed they’re made from a “good, thick fabric” that’s “not sheer at all.” And a third person said the leggings have the “perfect warmth, perfect stretch, [and] perfect fit,” so they “never want to take them off.”

As we head into the coldest months of the year, now is a great time to invest in a couple pairs of fleece-lined leggings. Just be sure to get them on sale, starting at $30 on Amazon.

