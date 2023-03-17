Amazon Shoppers Say These Flared Leggings Are “Comfortable Enough to Sleep In” — and They’re Up to 63% Off

Fashion trends come and go, but some classics always remain. Yoga pants, once a staple of workout attire, have been rebranded as flare leggings and are now resurging in popularity. These versatile pants are making a comeback in a big way, and for a good reason — in 2023, comfort is key. Ewedoos is getting in on the trend with a super discounted pair of Bootcut Yoga Pants that are now up to 63 percent off.

The bottoms are made with a non-see-through polyester and spandex fabric blend for a smooth and soft feel with maximum comfort and support. They feature a flared bootcut design that gives legs a lengthened appearance, plus deep pockets on both hips and a small, drop-in pocket on the waistband to keep your essentials close. They’re available in 11 colors and lengths, including a capri style that’s perfect for warmer weather, and sizes X-small to XX-large..

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $50); amazon.com



If you’re looking for styling suggestions, just turn to Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, who’ve been spotted wearing this comfy pant style two ways. Bieber recently donned a pair of yoga pants with a sports bra and full-length leather trench, which edged up the otherwise casual piece, while Ratajkowski wore hers on a hot girl walk with a pink The North Face puffer and New Balance sneakers for a more relaxed on-the-go look. No matter your preference of style, flared leggings are versatile enough to be dressed up or down; the trend is all about looking effortlessly chic, while feeling like you're wearing your favorite PJs — and these celebs displayed this sentiment perfectly.

While yoga pants are a go-to styling option for off-duty supermodels, Amazon shoppers, too, are hitting the pavement in these next-level leggings. One shopper who wears their yoga pants to work said, “They are amazingly comfortable,” particularly noting that “the material is so buttery soft.” Another five-star reviewer raved, “I love the pockets. They are deep enough to put a water bottle in (had to do that a few times haha) and definitely will fit a phone, wallet, and keys with ease.” A final shopper said they’re “comfortable enough to sleep in, but can easily pass for dress pants.”

Stay comfy and cute with the Ewedoos Bootcut Yoga Pants, starting at $19 on Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $20 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $19 (Originally $50); amazon.com