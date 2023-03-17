Amazon Shoppers Say These Flared Leggings Are “Comfortable Enough to Sleep In” — and They’re Up to 63% Off

Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber have worn the style.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
Published on March 17, 2023 @ 03:30PM
Photo:

Getty Images

Fashion trends come and go, but some classics always remain. Yoga pants, once a staple of workout attire, have been rebranded as flare leggings and are now resurging in popularity. These versatile pants are making a comeback in a big way, and for a good reason — in 2023, comfort is key. Ewedoos is getting in on the trend with a super discounted pair of Bootcut Yoga Pants that are now up to 63 percent off.

The bottoms are made with a non-see-through polyester and spandex fabric blend for a smooth and soft feel with maximum comfort and support. They feature a flared bootcut design that gives legs  a lengthened appearance, plus deep pockets on both hips and a small, drop-in pocket on the waistband to keep your essentials close. They’re available in 11 colors and lengths, including a capri style that’s perfect for warmer weather, and sizes X-small to XX-large..

Ewedoos Bootcut Yoga Pants

Amazon

Shop now: $24 (Originally $50); amazon.com

If you’re looking for styling suggestions, just turn to Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, who’ve been spotted wearing this comfy pant style two ways. Bieber recently donned a pair of yoga pants with a sports bra and full-length leather trench, which edged up the otherwise casual piece, while Ratajkowski wore hers on a hot girl walk with a pink The North Face puffer and New Balance sneakers for a more relaxed on-the-go look. No matter your preference of style, flared leggings are versatile enough to be dressed up or down; the trend is all about looking effortlessly chic, while feeling like you're wearing your favorite PJs — and these celebs displayed this sentiment perfectly.

While yoga pants are a go-to styling option for off-duty supermodels, Amazon shoppers, too, are hitting the pavement in these next-level leggings. One shopper who wears their yoga pants to work said, “They are amazingly comfortable,” particularly noting that “the material is so buttery soft.” Another five-star reviewer raved, “I love the pockets. They are deep enough to put a water bottle in (had to do that a few times haha) and definitely will fit a phone, wallet, and keys with ease.” A final shopper said they’re “comfortable enough to sleep in, but can easily pass for dress pants.”

Stay comfy and cute with the Ewedoos Bootcut Yoga Pants, starting at $19 on Amazon.

