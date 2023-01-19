My Mom and I Have Exclusively Worn These Face Masks for 3 Years — and They Just Restocked

There are some habits I acquired during quarantine that I just can’t shake. As in, I still like my peace and quiet at home and need to limit my social outings to a few times a week. Self-care is self-love, and that’s one important thing I came to realize during a pretty scary (and unprecedented) time in our world. I’ve also become so used to wearing masks, and even though it seems that people are relying on the face coverings less and less, they’ve become an important form of protection to me, which is why I always have them on hand.

While I’ve tried my fair share of face masks over the past few years — it honestly took a lot of trial and error — I’ve always gone back to Evolvetogether’s disposable and KN95s options, which are, in my opinion, superior to others on the market. And I’m not the only one who thinks this, either. They’re so popular that they always sell out, and in the past, have racked up waitlists in the hundreds of thousands. But guess what? Its buzziest set, deemed the Mojave Brown KN95s, have finally been replenished after months of being out of stock, but they definitely won’t be available for long.

The mere fact that they keep selling out is reason enough to try them, but if you need any more convincing, hear me out. My mom, who works retail and is in a stuffy store setting for nine-plus hours a day, also swears by Evolvetogether’s masks for comfortable, all-day protection. They don’t poke, hurt her ears, or make it hard to breathe when she’s running around (retail, you know!), which is why it makes sense that they’ve also won the attention of Hollywood. As in, nearly every celebrity in the game — from Hailey and Justin Bieber to Katie Holmes and Jennifer Garner — have been spotted in the brand’s iconic face coverings.

The brand’s KN95 masks, which come in an array of colors, all have that easily recognizable Evolvetogether logo, which is stamped on the front of every style. In addition to this design detail, the KN95s, specifically, feature a six-layer design that includes a water-resistant exterior, two melt-blown filters, and three moisture-absorbing interior layers. Bonus points are earned from the mask’s adjustable nose bridge that allows you to customize the fit, and the soft, stretchy ear loops that don’t tug on your ears (and trust me, my mom and I are both very particular about this.)

Whether or not you’re traveling in the near future or just want to stock up on masks because, hey, they’re still essential, check out this big Evolvetogether restock. You can also shop its disposable face masks that I turn to for easy, everyday wear, too.

