Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Michelle Yeoh to Celebrate Her SAG Awards Win — and Everything Else You Didn’t See at the Show

Read on to see all of the best moments from the 2023 SAG Awards.

Although the SAG awards were available for viewing, this year’s ceremony was only streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel, leaving many of us out of the loop on everything that occurred. Luckily for you, we have the inside scoop on all of Sunday night’s top-line items, from the show’s historic winners to sweet tributes, and all of the iconic moments in between.

Whether you like it or not, the end of awards season is officially in sight. And while we’ve already gotten our fair share of viral moments both on and off the red carpet this year (with another three-hour Oscars ceremony still to come), there was one award show that managed to stay relatively elusive: the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards , which of course, only made us want to know what all went down even more.

01 of 10 Michelle Yeoh Made History getty images Michelle Yeoh made history (again) for being the first Asian woman to ever win a leading film acting SAG award after snagging the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once. "This is not just for me, this is for every little girl that looks like me,” she said in her speech. “Thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen, we want to be heard. And tonight, you have shown us that it is possible, and I am grateful."

02 of 10 Zendaya and Sheryl Lee Ralph Gushed Over Each Other getty images Two icons. One meet-cute. Actresses Zendaya and Sheryl Lee Ralph met for the first time during Sunday’s ceremony, where photographers captured them holding hands and chatting before smiling for a photo. Later that night, Ralph shared a pair of the images on her Instagram along with a sweet message for the younger star. “I am in awe of this young beautiful woman @zendaya,” she wrote. “Continue to let your light shine baby!”

03 of 10 Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Michelle Yeoh getty images Keeping the Everything Everywhere All at Once success rolling, Jamie Lee Curtis also took home a trophy in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role category — which she celebrated by planting a kiss on Yeoh’s mouth. When asked about the kiss after the fact, Curtis seemed surprised to hear it even happened. “I kissed her? Did I really?” Curtis asked Entertainment Tonight. “Well, I love Michelle Yeoh. I mean, we love each other. [Although] she's married, I met her husband in England. He's lovely. I also have a husband.”

04 of 10 Meghann Fahy Walked the Carpet With Her On-Screen Hubs, Theo James Making us mourn the absence of new White Lotus episodes even further, on-screen husband-and-wife duo Meghann Fahy and Theo James walked the red carpet together looking fabulous as ever. While Fahy sported a stunning white Ralph Lauren cut-out gown for the occasion, James kept it classic in a black suit complete with a Louis Vuitton tie.

05 of 10 Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega’s Hilarious Skit Stole the Show getty images After both stunning individually on the carpet, Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega teamed up to absolutely steal the show when presenting the award for Outstanding Performance By a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series later in the evening. Taking the stage only to stare silently at the audience for 10 seconds (giving their signature deadpan looks all the while), Plaza finally said, “I don't know why they paired us up together.” “​​I know, we have nothing in common,” Ortega replied. “We should find the people who did this," Plaza said, before Ortega joined in to simultaneously recite, "And curse their families and watch as misfortune follows their bloodline for the next seven generations.” “OK, I see it now," Plaza joked.

06 of 10 Jeremy Allen White Brought His Mom as His Date getty images Giving us even more reasons to stan, Jeremy Allen White brought his mom, Eloise Zeigler, as his red carpet date before taking home the honor of Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in The Bear. “To all of you who make things here, that make me feel a little less lonely, that make me feel a little more connected, more understood — and a lot more understanding, I thank you so much,” he said when accepting the award. “It's why I love this.”

07 of 10 Lisa Ann Walters Brought Elaine Hendrix for the “Parent Trap” Reunion of Our Dreams Gifting us with yet another incredible cast reunion, Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walters (who played Chessy in The Parent Trap) made our nostalgia-loving hearts glow by bringing Elaine Hendrix (aka Meredith in the film) as her red carpet date. Lisa Ann Walter asked me to show up as her date, so by golly, I showed up as her date," Hendrix said on the carpet, to which Walter replied, "She sure did. It's the best-looking date in a tux I've ever had.

08 of 10 Christina Applegate Walked With an "FU MS" Cane Christina Applegate showed up and out for what may be her "last" awards show amid her ongoing health battle with multiple sclerosis — and she brought the perfect accessory to commemorate the night. Stunning in a black velvet tuxedo gown with a dramatic train paired with matching Dr. Marten boots, the actress, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her playing Jen Harding in Dead To Me, added a custom walking cane to her look emblazoned with the message "FU MS."

09 of 10 Jessica Chastain Tripped … and Felt “a Little Embarrassed” About it getty images Taking a page out of Jennifer Lawrence’s book, Jessica Chastain stumbled when making her way to the stage to accept her Best Female Actor in a Television Movie or Series win for George & Tammy. While the actress later admitted to People that she felt “a little embarrassed” by the moment, she opted to look on the bright side: “I tripped on the stairs — but I had two very handsome men helping me up,” she said of actor Paul Mescal’s sweet gesture. “So that wasn't so bad.”