Everything to Know About ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4

Season 3 didn't mark the Pogues' first adventure-filled summer and it won’t be the last — it’s only the beginning. Outer Banks has officially been renewed for season 4, and this time, the Pogues’ next beachside adventure is based on a real-life pirate.

Ahead of season 3’s premiere on Netflix, the show's creators announced that the OBX crew is in for another round of treasure-hunting. After the season 3 finale, which (spoilers) killed off Big John and Ward Cameron, viewers can only hope the Pogues stay united ahead of their next escapade.

But there are also a lot of loose ends that we hope to get answers to. Will John B. and Sarah’s relationship change now that their dads are dead and out of the picture? Will Rafe seek revenge? Will Topper drop the assault charge on John B.? And, of course, is the Pogues’ next adventure safe? Or is this another case of the “was the treasure an escape or was it a trap?” And fans won't forget the budding relationships between the lovers: Pope and Cleo and Kiara and JJ. Will they last? Either way, OBX viewers are once again in store for an exciting treasure hunt in season 4.

In a press release, Netflix hinted that season 4 will be a whirlwind for the OBX crew. “The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime,” the streamer shared. “And now we get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season 4 of Outer Banks.”

Here is what we know so far about season 4 of Outer Banks.

Who Will Be in Outer Banks Season 4?

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

It’s assumed that the main cast will return as season 3 closed out with Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), and Carlacia Grant (Cleo) approached by a mysterious benefactor with a new adventure that they are trusted with.

Daviss admitted to People exclusively that he's curious to see how the Pogues' relationships with each other progress in season 4.

"There's no way they're not treasure hunting, so how does that play into all of this?" he teased. "How is his relationship with JJ and Kiara now? Is that different? Is his relationship with John B. different? They're all still friends, but it has been a year. So, I'm interested to see what all those interpersonal dynamics are."

As for the rest of the characters, the Kooks: Austin North (Topper) and Drew Starkey (Rafe), have unfinished business that they may or may not seek vengeance.

There’s been no official word on who'll be back or if there will be a crew of newcomers for season 4, but based on the season 3 finale (even more spoilers ahead) suggested that Andy McQueen (Carlos Singh), Charles Esten (Ward Cameron), and Charles Halford (Big John) will not be returning as they never made it out of El Dorado alive.

What Is the Plot of Outer Banks Season 4?

Netflix

Season 3 ended with an 18-month time jump where the OBX crew was honored for discovering El Dorado. After they found the mother lode of gold, they all carried on with their normal lives: Kie saving turtles, Pope heading off to school, JJ buying the charter boat, and Sarah and John B. owning a killer surf shop. But still unsatisfied with their day-to-day lives, and just when they thought everything was cool and calm, a stranger handed them the opportunity to go on a new adventure, seemingly pursuing famed pirate Blackbeard's hidden treasure.

For Bailey, the actress told People the new treasure quest feels like a "fresh start" for the show. "[Fans] should interpret it not as the end of an era, but we are very much summing up seasons one and two with a button."

"It can go really anywhere," she said of season 4. "I think we have a bit of a clean slate.”

“A solid win” is what Bailey want the Pogues to get in the next season. "With the [season 3] finale, we've had our treasure hunt fun, which was kind of just to help John B. and also to help Pope's family, and this kind of feels like a job opportunity," she said. "I hope they embrace this new challenge with more wisdom and I am excited to see where the relationships go and how have they've matured over these 18 months."

The once “Kook princess” and now Pogue wife spoke with us about the outlandish dramatic teen struggles that will surely spill over into season 4.

“There’s a lot going on with Sarah for sure,” Cline said. “Ultimately — even though these kids are on a really crazy large-scale adventure — all of the emotions we’re going through, whether it be complications in relationships, friendships, family — that’s all human. Yeah there is some pull from my life and past experiences where I can relate an emotion.”

While the details about season 4 are scarce, you can expect a lot of Pogue-on-Pogue steam with the new friends-to-lovers relationships. And with the shocking death of Ward, how will Rafe react? Will he blame John B. and Sarah? Time will tell.

Speaking with People, Starkey opened up about how he thinks his character Rafe will respond to his father Ward’s demise ... especially after putting a hit out on him in season 3.

"It's interesting because he's already made the conscious decision to go into these uncharted waters of independence this season," he said. "The first two seasons, you've seen him holding onto this dependency from his family and his father, and then this season, he allows himself to break free of that. It could go one of two ways: he could embrace it and move forward, or he could react a little more aggressively."

When Will Outer Banks Season 4 Be on Netflix?

Netflix

There are no details about when season 4 will be released or when filming will kick off. The sad truth is Outer Banks hasn’t followed a consistent schedule. However, there’s been a year to a year-and-a-half between each season.

Season 3 started filming in Feb. 2022, ahead of a Feb. 2023 release date, so once production officially gets underway, prepare for the episodes to drop about a year later.

All three seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream now on Netflix.