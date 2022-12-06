Everything to Know About the 2023 Golden Globes

After the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the show is coming back in January.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on December 6, 2022
Big Little Lies Golden Globes
After taking 2022 off from the awards season calendar, the Golden Globes are set to return for 2023 with a formal ceremony in January. 

And even though last year's honorees (see a full list of the 2022 nominations here) didn't have a chance to make their acceptance speeches or walk the red carpet, the show will be back in full force on NBC with a promise from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that it would be more inclusive. A Los Angeles Times investigation found that there was a lack of diversity in the HFPA's voting pool and that certain production teams had been engaging in alleged "influence-peddling" by inviting voters on lavish trips. 

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023,” Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Chairman of Entertainment Networks, said in a statement

2023 marks the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony and NBC will air the show and stream it on Peacock. The awards show honors the best of film and television and is known for bringing together celebrities that are usually corralled into their respective lanes at the Emmy Awards and Academy Awards. Nominees for the 2023 show will be announced on Dec. 12.

Celebrities are already commenting on the return of the Globes. Brenden Fraser, who stars in The Whale and is a favorite to win Best Actor at just about every awards show this season, has come forward saying that he will not attend.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate,” he told GQ. His remarks refer to the 2018 allegations that he made against the former president of the HFPA, Philip Berk, who Fraser says groped him at an event in 2003. In 2021, Berk was expelled for sharing an article with HFPA members that referred to Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate movement.”

In 2021, Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA. He won Best Actor for Jerry Maguire, Best Actor for Born on the Fourth of July, and Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia.

