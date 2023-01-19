Jillian Mercado, Imani Blair, Shania Twain, Bretman Rock

Everybody’s In: Celebrating a New Era of Impact

Cover star Shania Twain says her songs belong to everybody, influencer David Lopez builds empathy through beauty, Vic Mensa celebrates the diaspora — being “in” isn’t about exclusivity anymore, it’s about making meaning for everyone.

By Laura Norkin
Published on January 19, 2023 @ 08:00AM

InStyle’s mantra is “Everybody’s in,” and that means we work to make sure anyone who finds their way to our stories can find themselves reflected in them. It means the worlds we cover look like the world we inhabit and all its gorgeous diversity. Now, we’re expanding that phrase into more than a motto, turning “Everybody’s In” into a series of articles celebrating the changemakers who embody the inclusivity, accessibility, and joy we take care to spread. 

We know our readers have long come to us to meet inspiring people with interesting jobs. We used to present them in a package called “Badass Women.” You can think of this as that, but without any gender gatekeeping. If we were only celebrating women, we’d miss out on Dr. Esgar Guarín, who refinanced his house to perform free vasectomies out of a van, or David Lopez, a podcasting influencer who brings a gender expansive approach to beauty. 

Of course there are several women on the list, including Ms. “Let’s Go Girls” herself, Shania Twain who, in our cover story says she’s reached an “auntie-ish” phase in her life and career, ready to teach younger artists lessons she’s learned. “I've gone through them, so what good are they if I can't pass them on or share them? It's like dying with a good recipe,” she says. Gisele Barreto Fetterman, wife of newly seated Senator John Fetterman and an active community organizer in her own right, shares the same sentiment succinctly, saying: "If I can't bring you with me, I'm not going."

Being “In” is no longer about the velvet ropes you can push past. It’s not about fame, fortune, or followers. For us, you’re in if you’re making an impact. Below, meet the folks across fashion, beauty, wellness, and beyond making sure that, from here on out, Everybody’s In.

