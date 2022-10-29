I Swear by the Sweaters From This Katie Holmes- and Selena Gomez-Approved Brand

For the past few years, I haven’t been able to get out of my comfort zone — of sweaters, that is. The go-to knits that I reach for time and time again are all from celebrity-favorite brand Everlane. Each and every sweater I’ve gotten from the brand is comfortable, holds its shape, hardly pills, and lasts for years; I’d also consider them pretty reasonably-priced for the quality.

I’ve already made some new additions to my Everlane collection this season, including the brand’s latest SuperFuzz Alpaca Oversized Crew. As the name suggests, it’s a super soft, relaxed-fit, crew-neck sweater. It’s made out of a mix of alpaca fleece, merino wool, nylon, and a hint of elastane, making it a sturdy, itch-free knit. The oversized fit is exactly how I want it — it hits below the hips and is perfect for a cool half-tuck in a pair of straight-leg jeans. It also has blouson sleeves, which offer the piece more of a fashion-forward feel than is found in the majority of the brand’s proudly basic variety.

Another sweater that’s made it into the mix is the ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck, made primarily out of recycled cashmere and a touch of wool. It comes in four chic colors, classic black, dark blue, forest green, and camel and has a relaxed fit that’s slightly boxy, making it the right silhouette to team with a silk midi skirt.

The other handful of Everlane sweaters I own are older styles and no longer available, except for the Oversized Alpaca Crew. Mine is about five years old now and it still somehow looks like I’ve hardly worn it (and certainly not like it’s accidentally slipped into my washing machine). Plus, it’s on the more affordable end, so if you want to start somewhere, I recommend adding this one to your cart — it’s super warm and the trendy ribbed pattern makes it easy to style.

But I have to admit: I certainly play a role in my sweaters’ longevity — not one has needed to be retired from the rotation because I try to take good care of them. For any mild pilling that may appear, I remove it with a fabric shaver from Amazon. And no, I don’t wash them (except unintentionally), but I do spritz them with the Laundress Wool & Cashmere Spray and freshen up the underarms with a laundry bar.

I’ve dabbled around with other sweaters, including options from popular French brands and trendy LA-based ones, but found them to be too itchy, too stuffy, too pilly, or, in one odd case, too chemical-smelling — so I keep going back to my Everlane picks. And let me tell you: I’ve concluded I’m perfectly content with being in this particular comfort zone. Ready to build your own ever-lasting sweater collection? Shop some of Everlane’s latest arrivals, here.

