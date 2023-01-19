Tons of Elevated Essentials Are Up to 70% Off During Everlane’s Massive Secret Sale — Including Jeans for $26

I’m the first person to say yes to frills, vibrant patterns, and standout fashion moments. But sometimes, all you need is a classic white tee and some blue jeans. My favorite spot for wardrobe staples? Elevated essentials brand, Everlane.

If you need a do-it-all button-down or a pair of ballet flats, Everlane is your spot. Even celebrities like Katie Holmes and Selena Gomez are running to shop the everyday retailer, as it creates high-quality, made-to-last pieces. According to the brand, Olivia Wilde was also just spotted wearing Everlane’s 100 Percent Human crewneck tee. Even better, the popular label is having a secret sale up to 70 percent off right now — and I’m sharing my must-have finds below.

Best Everlane Secret Sale Finds

To start, this half-off deal on the Day Boot is too good to pass up. The pair reminds me of my favorite Everlane pumps, as the stacked heel is made for getting to and from places. The pair’s 100 percent leather build also keeps them looking sleek and sophisticated, while the center seam adds originality. Choose between black and white colors.

I’m a firm believer in owning all styles of jeans, but a ‘90s cut just hits different. These Everlane Cheeky Jeans come in light- and medium-wash colors in non-stretch denim, though the darker hue is already nearly sold out. The straight leg falls right above the ankles of most wearers, while the high-rise silhouette shoots far above your waist. My favorite part is the butt-boosting back, as the rear pockets and seams give you your most lifted look yet.

The Way-Short Shirt is the vintage-inspired button-down everyone needs in their work wardrobe. Wear it alone with high-rise jeans or style it under a pullover vest — either way, its timeless stripes and a trendy cropped look will look sharp in or out of the office.

There are tons of other discounted styles on Everlane — the above is only a sneak peek. Head over to the site to do your own shopping, or keep reading to discover more of my favorites.

