This Comfy White Cotton T-Shirt Is My Go-To for Winter Layering

As a perpetually cold person living on the East Coast, I spend most of my time nestled inside a warm sweater. In addition to curating the perfect sweater collection, I’ve spent most of my time trying to find the right garment to layer under said sweaters. After quite some trial and error, I’ve finally landed on a winner, and the best part is that it’s a wardrobe basic that also works just as well on its own: Everlane’s cotton white T-shirt.

The need for wearing a piece of clothing under a sweater is obvious (at least to me); no knit — even the softest, most expensive cashmere to grace your midsection — feels that nice on skin. The materials, though warm, are always a little itchy, or the sweater has a looser fit and lets in a cool breeze. What you need is a soft layer that feels good on skin and offers some insulation. My go-to layer used to be camisoles in a cotton-spandex blend, but as anyone who’s ever worn a sweater knows, having bare underarms inside your knit is a recipe for muskiness. However, the breathable Everlane tee — which is made with 100 percent lightweight organic cotton — solves this problem.

The shirt has more of a slim (but still relaxed) fit than the trendy, boxy options seen on celebs nowadays, which is perfect for layering. The fine cotton weave locks in my body’s warmth, while the slightly loose fit prevents me from overheating. Plus, the tees add a white trim to the neckline of my sweaters, which I’ve grown to love as it makes my looks more polished. The best part? The fabric is quite durable, making them worth the $30 price tag — I’ve had mine for a few years and wash them constantly, and they look almost as good as new.

While I prefer the sleek white, you can snag the shirt in a variety of colors, including black, heathered gray, and olive, and sizes XXS to L. Shoppers agree that the Everlane tee has the “perfect fit” — “not too tight or baggy” — and “holds its shape.” “These tee shirts feel great, wash beautifully, and wear like iron,” one customer wrote. “I own several and just ordered three more. Keep extras handy and at this price, you can't beat them.”

Protect your sweaters from muskiness (and keep yourself comfy) this sweater weather season with Everlane’s organic cotton crews.