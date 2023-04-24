Amazon Shoppers Call This $15 Anti-Aging Powerhouse Serum “Liquid Gold in a Bottle”

It's packed with dermatologist-approved ingredients.

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon. Photo:

Amazon

Retinol, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid: Three skincare staples that’d make most dermatologists’ shortlists (hot on the heels of SPF, of course). Simply put, the ingredients are popular and pervasive because they’ve proven, time and time again, study after study, to work as promised. Each warrants standalone serums, though Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum proves that the superstars of the skincare world can, in fact, work together, too — and impressively so. 

Shoppers say this multi-benefit serum improves everything from redness to wrinkles to cystic acne. When I stumbled across the product recently, I was struck by the ingredient list: It read as if someone had compiled the A-list actives and, as one shopper puts it, created “liquid gold in a bottle.” For a limited time, you can snag the Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum on sale for $15 at Amazon.

Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum

Amazon

Shop now: $15 (Originally $22); amazon.com

The Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum is a watery, lightweight, layerable skincare solution that addresses an impressive array of complexion issues — including hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and dehydration, in addition to congested pores and acne. A potent powerhouse, it’s spiked with skin-brightening vitamin C and hydrating hyaluronic acid, in addition to salicylic acid, niacinamide, rosehip oil, and even retinol — which, FWIW, does preclude pregnant people from using. That said, the formula is designed for virtually anyone else, including those with sensitive skin, making it an effective — and cost-effective — option. 

In addition to the aforementioned ingredients, the formula is balanced and bolstered by a handful of additional ingredients. Rosehip oil offers an impressive host of benefits, including stimulating collagen and reducing fine lines and wrinkles, NYC-based dermatologist Dr. Michele Green previously told InStyle. "It is also full of antioxidants and has moisturizing benefits due to its high percentage of fatty acids — a whopping 80 percent to be exact."

Niacinamide, a B vitamin that’s well-tolerated by most skin types, can “reduce some signs of skin aging,” Dr. Hadley King, an NYC-based dermatologist, previously told InStyle, “particularly skin tone and texture.” Moreover, "some studies have found that it may help reduce the appearance of age spots and other forms of skin discoloration." Additionally, salicylic acid, a sebum-thwarting beta hydroxy acid, deep-cleans pores, providing defense against future breakouts and mitigating blemishes that are already present. 

While a multi-solution serum sounds almost too good to exist, more than 35,600 Amazon shoppers corroborate its all-encompassing claims. For instance, a 61-year-old shopper said the product relieved their facial redness when other options failed. Another shopper, who has cystic acne, swore the serum began clearing their blemishes within days. And lastly, the aforementioned shopper who dubbed it “liquid gold in a bottle,” shared that the serum is an “all in one” multitasker and “costs a lot less” than other serums of comparable quality to boot.

For a multitasking skin solution that addresses myriad concerns, shop the The Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum while it’s on sale for just $15 at Amazon. 

