Eva Mendes "Loves" This Anti-Aging Face Oil for Glowy Skin, and It's 20% Off This Weekend Only

I’d douse myself in literally anything Eva Mendes puts on her skin — blindly, and with reckless abandon. Arguably Hollywood’s most luminous star, she’s maintained an enviable glow throughout her decades-long career. Luckily for me — and for anyone who’s equally seduced by the idea of implementing Mendes’s skincare secrets into their own routine — the actor revealed her skincare glow-to: True Botanicals’ Pure Radiance Oil. Better yet, the product is on sale for Presidents’ Day, and right now, you can snag it for 20 percent off using code PRESDAY2023.

The True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil is a best-selling, anti-aging elixir, formulated to nix dryness, fade fine lines, and impart megawatt-level glow. The botanical formula, which meets virtually anyone’s definition of “clean,” is brimming with ceramides, fatty acids, and other skin-loving ingredients which impart instant plumpness and long-lasting luminosity.

True Botanicals

Shop now: $88 with code PRESDAY2023 (Originally $110); truebotanicals.com

Mendes said she “love[s] the oil” in an interview with Byrdie, adding, “it’s been really working for me for at least a year and a half.” As if Mendes’s enthusiasm weren’t enough, a host of additional highly radiant celebrities — including Brooke Shields, Laura Dern, and Lizzo — also use the pure radiance oil. Olivia Wilde, a longtime ambassador for True Botanicals, is yet another fan.

The True Botanicals Pure Radiance Face Oil returns to its original price when the sale ends on February 20. Shop Mendes’s go-to for glowing skin while it’s 20 percent off.