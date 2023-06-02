Eva Mendes’s Super Bright Sundress and Matching Fruit-Themed Earrings Are a Total Summer Vibe

Looks good enough to eat.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Updated on June 2, 2023 @ 10:03AM
Forget black-on-black looks or understated basics — summer 2023 is all about color. Well, as far as Eva Mendes is concerned, at least. 

On Thursday, the actress continued her recent parade of stellar warm-weather looks (spanning from Marilyn Monroe-approved dresses to Ryan Gosling-approved baby tees) by sharing a roundup of OOTD photos with her 4.2 million Instagram followers. In the snaps, Mendes effortlessly flexed her posing chops in a flirty orange-hued Chufy sundress that featured a frilly mock neckline, a ruffled hem, and a waist-cinching smocked panel. Circular orange Lizzie Fortunato drop earrings (complete with emerald studs) and matching orange Charles & Keith sandals accessorized Eva’s vibrant look, and she finished it off by styling her ginger hair down in voluminous waves with a middle part.

“I love waiting for him…” she mysteriously captioned the dump.

While Mendes didn’t specify the “him” in question, her post came just days after her husband, Ryan Gosling, made headlines for talking about how he’d never thought about having kids until he met Eva. In a recent interview with GQ, the actor opened up about the realization that lead to him sharing two daughters with the actress, explaining, “I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attend "The Place Beyond The Pines" premiere

“There were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore," he said of the 2012 film that first introduced the pair to one another. "I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

