Eva Mendes Confirmed That She and Ryan Gosling Are Secretly Married

The secret's out: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are married, and it's likely they've been husband and wife for years.



After sparking marriage rumors with her new tattoo that read "de Gosling" (it's a common practice for Latina women to add "de" before her husband's last name after getting married) just days ago, Mendes confirmed the speculation was true when she appeared on Channel Nine's Today in Australia and low-key referred to Gosling as her "husband."

"Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she said, according to Elle. And when pressed further about being Mrs. Gosling on Australia's Kylie and Jackie O podcast, Eva replied, "But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.” As for the tattoo on scrawled on her wrist? The actress said she got it "years ago," implying that the couple have been married for longer than anyone thought.

Eva and Ryan began dating after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and they share two daughters together: Esmeralda Amada, 7, and 6-year-old, Amada Lee. Other than that, details about their relationship and family life are kept relatively private. Back in 2020, Eva explained why she doesn't share couple or kid photos on Instagram, telling fans, "As far as Ryan, I'll only post flashbacks of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and kids are private. That's important to me so thanks for getting that.”