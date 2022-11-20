Eva Mendes Confirmed That She and Ryan Gosling Are Secretly Married

And it's likely they have been for years.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 20, 2022 @ 01:07PM
Eva Mendes Ryan Gosling
Photo:

Getty

The secret's out: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling are married, and it's likely they've been husband and wife for years. 

After sparking marriage rumors with her new tattoo that read "de Gosling" (it's a common practice for Latina women to add "de" before her husband's last name after getting married) just days ago, Mendes confirmed the speculation was true when she appeared on Channel Nine's Today in Australia and low-key referred to Gosling as her "husband."

"Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she said, according to Elle. And when pressed further about being Mrs. Gosling on Australia's Kylie and Jackie O podcast, Eva replied, "But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.” As for the tattoo on scrawled on her wrist? The actress said she got it "years ago," implying that the couple have been married for longer than anyone thought. 

Eva and Ryan began dating after meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011, and they share two daughters together: Esmeralda Amada, 7, and 6-year-old, Amada Lee. Other than that, details about their relationship and family life are kept relatively private. Back in 2020, Eva explained why she doesn't share couple or kid photos on Instagram, telling fans, "As far as Ryan, I'll only post flashbacks of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and kids are private. That's important to me so thanks for getting that.” 

Related Articles
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes "The Place Beyond The Pines" Premiere Toronto International Film Festival
Eva Mendes's New Tattoo Has Fans Thinking She and Ryan Gosling Secretly Got Married
Ryan Gosling & Sandra Bullock
TBT: Ryan Gosling Said Sandra Bullock Was One of His "Greatest Girlfriends" Ever
Eva Mendes True Botanicals Oil
Eva Mendes Is the Latest Celeb to Back This Face Oil That Makes Shoppers "Look at Least 10 Years Younger"
Chris Pine and Audrina Patridge
TBT: Chris Pine and Audrina Patridge Secretly Dated During Her 'Hills' Era
Black and white photo of Tom Cruise and Mimi Rogers with illustrated pink box outline
Mimi Rogers Said Ex-Husband Tom Cruise Was Considering "Becoming a Monk"
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Walked Down the Aisle at Their Georgia Wedding Ceremony
Adriana Lima
All the Celebrity Babies We Welcomed in 2022 (So Far)
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes: Now
A Comprehensive Timeline of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes's Relationship
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Welcomed Her First Child
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel at a party holding drinks
Billy Joel Posed to Look Like the Cover of His Album so Christie Brinkley Would Recognize Him
Pamela Anderson, Kid Rock
Kid Rock Said Getting Married to Pamela Anderson Was a "Blast" but "Being Married Sucks"
Ben Foster, Robin Wright
TBT: Robin Wright Said Ben Foster Was the First Man to Ever Ask Her Out
Madonna, Tupac
TBT: Madonna and Tupac Secretly Dated in the Early '90s
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck Won Jennifer Garner Over Via Email
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault
Salma Hayek Responded to Critics Saying She Married for Money