Eva Mendes Just Debuted a Dramatic New Hair Color on Instagram

Bye-bye, brunette.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 @ 11:13AM

Red was the hair color that singlehandedly defined 2022 — from Kendall Jenner's copper dye job on the Prada runway to Sydney Sweeney and her ginger waves. And with only a few days left until the new year, Eva Mendes (one celebrity we least expected to test-drive the trend) swapped her signature brown tresses for a fiery red mane. 

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes Instagram

On Wednesday, Eva, who has always been a brunette, showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, captioning a snapshot of her new color, "Mira esto! I went red." In the photo, Eva seemingly had on little-to-no makeup and wore her red locks down in choppy layers, tagging her stylist Richi Grisillo in the post. 

However, it was on Christmas Eve when the actress first debuted her red hair in a video shared to her grid. Running her fingers through her freshly-dyed tresses, Eva paired a white T-shirt with layered silver necklaces, heavy eyeliner, and a swipe of pink lipgloss.

"Whatever you celebrate or don’t celebrate, if you’re with friends and family or flying solo, I’m sending you loads of love during this time. I know how hard it can be for some," she wrote alongside the clip. "Don’t let Instagram trick you — we’re all dealing with our own sh*t. Some more extreme, of course, but we’re all in this madness together." 

Eva continued, "For me personally, I don’t care much for acting 'merry' or 'happy' — as long as I stay grateful I’ll let myself feel all the feels that come up. I won’t torture others with them but I won’t hide them either."

"Oh , I went red," she added. "Gracias to @richi_grisillo for this. Lo adoro."

