Eva Mendes's New Tattoo Has Fans Thinking She and Ryan Gosling Secretly Got Married

What's more permanent than ink?

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 16, 2022 @ 12:22PM
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes "The Place Beyond The Pines" Premiere Toronto International Film Festival
Photo:

Getty Images

Eva Mendes posted an Instagram that has fans speculating if she and Ryan Gosling officially tied the knot. For starters, she made a commitment that can last even longer than marriage: a new tattoo dedicated to her longtime partner.

On Tuesday, Mendes shared an post that contained a selfie of the actress holding up her forearm to partially block her face. The words "de Gosling" were scrawled in black ink on the inside of her wrist. She looked intently into the camera, and her hair was pulled into a messy updo with a blue scarf tied around her head. She simply captioned the post with "🖤⚔️🖤."

According to Elle, it is a common Hispanic practice for a woman to add a "de" (meaning "of") before her husband's last name after getting hitched. Which would make her new name Eva Mendes de Gosling.

It's unclear if the couple did make things official — they keep their relationship pretty under wraps, after all. They share two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, and earlier this year, Gosling shared a funny story about his youngest daughter during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

"My youngest has a real power move. We got to work in France, so we went to The Louvre. We saw 'Winged Victory,' we saw 'Venus de Milo.' We were standing in front of the 'Mona Lisa' and she goes, 'This museum?'" he explained before mimicking a thumbs-down motion, which made the audience laugh. "I said, 'Why?' She went, 'Because it is not good.'"

