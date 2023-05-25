Eva Mendes Looked Like a Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe in a Plunging, Backless White Dress

While Eva Mendes certainly knows how to put together a stellar look on her own (hi, Ryan Gosling baby tees!), the actress just called on one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous silhouettes during a recent trip to Miami — and the results couldn’t have been better.

On Wednesday, Mendes kicked off Throwback Thursday a day early by sharing a series of archival snaps from her latest vacation that nods to the Hollywood icon's famous dress from The Seven Year Itch. In the first slide, the A-lister posed in a pristine white Cult Gaia dress that featured a deep-V plunge, collared neckline, and gigantic back cut-out while leaning against a matching white wall. Later carousel inclusions gave her 4.1 million Instagram followers a better look at the dress’s details (like top-to-bottom buttons and a waist-cinching back tie), and Eva accessorized the look with nothing but white Susana Vega Jewelry drop earrings.

The actress wore her fiery red hair (which she’s steadily maintained since first debuting the color back in December 2022) down in tousled waves with a middle part, and she finished her glam by opting for a bronzy complexion and swiping on a bright pink lip.

“Missing Miami,” she captioned the dump. “Verano! Apúrate! Im ready for ☀️ in my @cultgaia vestido and my @susanavegajewelry aretes. All I need is ☀️, coño!”

Instagram/eva mendes

Although Mendes may be missing Miami, her post comes just days after she opened up about the things she does in order to keep sane while at home. “Cleaning, clearing my space makes me feel good inside. Simple. Not easy. Especially with kids. But simple,” the mother-of-two wrote on Instagram, making rare mention of the daughters she shares with her husband Ryan Gosling. “This weekend, I’m grateful to have the time to clean and organize my house/my mind.”