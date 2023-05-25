Eva Mendes Looked Like a Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe in a Plunging, Backless White Dress

A look that's as iconic as it is classic.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023 @ 10:43AM
Eva Mendes white dress instagram
Photo:

Instagram/Eva Mendes

While Eva Mendes certainly knows how to put together a stellar look on her own (hi, Ryan Gosling baby tees!), the actress just called on one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous silhouettes during a recent trip to Miami — and the results couldn’t have been better.

On Wednesday, Mendes kicked off Throwback Thursday a day early by sharing a series of archival snaps from her latest vacation that nods to the Hollywood icon's famous dress from The Seven Year Itch. In the first slide, the A-lister posed in a pristine white Cult Gaia dress that featured a deep-V plunge, collared neckline, and gigantic back cut-out while leaning against a matching white wall. Later carousel inclusions gave her 4.1 million Instagram followers a better look at the dress’s details (like top-to-bottom buttons and a waist-cinching back tie), and Eva accessorized the look with nothing but white Susana Vega Jewelry drop earrings.

The actress wore her fiery red hair (which she’s steadily maintained since first debuting the color back in December 2022) down in tousled waves with a middle part, and she finished her glam by opting for a bronzy complexion and swiping on a bright pink lip.

“Missing Miami,” she captioned the dump. “Verano! Apúrate! Im ready for ☀️ in my @cultgaia vestido and my @susanavegajewelry aretes. All I need is ☀️, coño!”

Eva mendes blue dress instagram

Instagram/eva mendes

Although Mendes may be missing Miami, her post comes just days after she opened up about the things she does in order to keep sane while at home. “Cleaning, clearing my space makes me feel good inside. Simple. Not easy. Especially with kids. But simple,” the mother-of-two wrote on Instagram, making rare mention of the daughters she shares with her husband Ryan Gosling. “This weekend, I’m grateful to have the time to clean and organize my house/my mind.”

Related Articles
Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival Knights of Charity Eternal 33 Birthday
Eva Longoria Looked Like a Disco Ball in Her Shimmery Fringe Dress
Emily ratajkowski Inamorata crochet swimsuit
Emily Ratajkowski’s Backless Crochet One-Piece Is Basically More String Than Bikini
Eva Longoria Cannes
Eva Longoria Paired Her Dreamy White High-Slit Gown With a Top-Knot Bun
Reese Witherspoon 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Premiere
Reese Witherspoon Is Entering Summer With a New Set of Breakup Bangs
Jennie Kim Cannes
Jennie Wore a Debutantecore Chanel Wedding Dress on the Cannes Red Carpet
Julia Garner attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival
Julia Garner's Cannes Gown Is a Nod to the Iconic Green Dress From 'Atonement'
Eva Longoria 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Eva Longoria Paired Her Bedazzled Plunging Gown With a Party Pony
ulia Fox attends "The Idol" Premiere Afterparty
Julia Fox Dressed Like a Naked Emo Clown at ‘The Idol’’s Cannes After-Party
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney's Baby Blue Chiffon Dress and '60s-Inspired Fringe Is Giving Cinderella
BeyoncÃ© pinstripe blazer date night instagram
Beyoncé Paired the Tiniest Bra Top With Matching Hot Pants and Thigh-High Boots for Date Night
Irina Shayk 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Irina Shayk Wore Gucci Lingerie Under Her Bedazzled Naked Dress
Sydney Sweeney
S​​ydney Sweeney Wore the Cool-Girl Summer Uniform That’s Sexy and Practical
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like âPajamasâ â and Theyâre on Sale for $20
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like “Pajamas” — and They’re on Sale for $20
Gwyneth Paltrow Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow Went Topless In Wide-Leg Jeans
Irina Shayk Cannes
Irina Shayk Wore Nothing But a Teeny-Tiny Leather Top With a Low-Rise Mermaid Skirt
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Paired Her Extremely Low-Cut Dress With a Coordinating Exposed Bra