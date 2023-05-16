Eva Mendes Proved That She's Just Like All of Us By Wearing a T-Shirt With Ryan Gosling's Face on It

The Barbie to his Ken.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 @ 09:32AM
eva mendes ken tshirt
Photo:

Instagram/eva mendes

While Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have long remained notoriously private throughout the course of their decade-long relationship, the actress just reminded everyone that not only is she still very much in love with her real-life Ken doll, but she’s not afraid to go full-on groupie to prove it.

On Monday, Mendes shared a rare insight into her playful relationship with Gosling by posting a trio of photos on Instagram that showed her nonchalantly posing in a T-shirt covered with her husband’s face. Serving as a source of both fashion and relationship envy, the shirt featured the actor’s promotional photo from Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie film (out July 21) in which he plays everyone’s favorite bare-chested, blonde-headed himbo, Ken. Eva paired the heather white tee, which aptly read “Barbie 2023 Ryan Gosling as Ken,” with a pair of slouchy, ankle-cuffed blue jeans, and she accessorized only with a smattering of gold rings.

As for glam, the actress opted to wear her auburn hair down in soft waves with a side part, and she finished the look with a subtle cat-eye liner and a bright pink lip.

“Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” she cheekily captioned the snaps, referencing Lotto and Mariah Carey’s hit single “Big Energy (Remix)," as well as Coi Leray's song "Players."

Ryan Gosling poses for photos as he promotes the upcoming film "Barbie"

getty images

Mendes’s hilarious reference to her husband’s “Kenergy” comes just weeks after he opened up about tapping into it himself during an appearance at CinemaCon. “Up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within. I doubted my Kenergy. I didn't see it,” he said during a Barbie panel before adding that Gerwig and his co-star Margot Robbie eventually “conjured” the Ken out of him.

"I was living my life, and the next thing I knew, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and rollerblading on Venice Beach,” he joked.

Related Articles
Katie Holmesâ Latest Street Style Featured the Summer Version of This 2023 Comeback Trend
Katie Holmes Just Wore a Summer-Ready Version of This 2023 Comeback Skirt Trend
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore an XXL Version of This Genius Summer Bag Trend
jennifer Lopez mothers day purple sundress
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Springiest Floral Sundress While Celebrating Mother's Day With Ben Affleck and Their Moms
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Wore Matching 'Matrix'-Inspired Looks During Their Most Recent Date Night
Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids with Justin "So Bad," But Is "Scared" of Online Hate
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady Gave a Sweet Shoutout to Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, RZA
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrated Their Son RZA's 1st Birthday With the Cutest Family Photos
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Teased Her New Single While Posing Topless on Instagram
Things Are Reportedly "Not Just Platonic" Between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Things Are Reportedly "Not Just Platonic" Between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman Wore Nothing Underneath Her Red Chanel Tweed Jacket at the 2023 ACM Awards
Eva Longoria Ushered In the Return of Linen â and I Found TK Pieces to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Season Long
Eva Longoria Just Wore an Airy 3-Piece Set That Ushered in the Return of This Classic Summer Fabric
Meadow Walker
Meadow Walker Is Officially Joining the 'Fast' Family
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy's Name Has Finally Been Revealed
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Paid Tribute to Megan Fox With the Perfect T-Shirt
Jessica Simpson, John Mayer
TBT: Jessica Simpson Deleted John Mayer's Phone Number After He Called Her “Sexual Napalm”
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett 'And Just Like That ...'
Carrie and Aidan Are Both Very Much "Single" Going Into Season 2 of 'And Just Like That ..."