Eva Mendes Proved That She's Just Like All of Us By Wearing a T-Shirt With Ryan Gosling's Face on It

While Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have long remained notoriously private throughout the course of their decade-long relationship, the actress just reminded everyone that not only is she still very much in love with her real-life Ken doll, but she’s not afraid to go full-on groupie to prove it.

On Monday, Mendes shared a rare insight into her playful relationship with Gosling by posting a trio of photos on Instagram that showed her nonchalantly posing in a T-shirt covered with her husband’s face. Serving as a source of both fashion and relationship envy, the shirt featured the actor’s promotional photo from Greta Gerwig’s highly-anticipated Barbie film (out July 21) in which he plays everyone’s favorite bare-chested, blonde-headed himbo, Ken. Eva paired the heather white tee, which aptly read “Barbie 2023 Ryan Gosling as Ken,” with a pair of slouchy, ankle-cuffed blue jeans, and she accessorized only with a smattering of gold rings.

As for glam, the actress opted to wear her auburn hair down in soft waves with a side part, and she finished the look with a subtle cat-eye liner and a bright pink lip.

“Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” she cheekily captioned the snaps, referencing Lotto and Mariah Carey’s hit single “Big Energy (Remix)," as well as Coi Leray's song "Players."



getty images

Mendes’s hilarious reference to her husband’s “Kenergy” comes just weeks after he opened up about tapping into it himself during an appearance at CinemaCon. “Up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within. I doubted my Kenergy. I didn't see it,” he said during a Barbie panel before adding that Gerwig and his co-star Margot Robbie eventually “conjured” the Ken out of him.

"I was living my life, and the next thing I knew, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and rollerblading on Venice Beach,” he joked.