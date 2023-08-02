Eva Mendes’ Latest Carpet-Ready Gown Was Made Entirely Out of Kitchen Sponges

Although Eva Mendes has long proven that she can wear just about anything and still look good (see: fruit-inspired earrings and Ryan Gosling-inspired baby tees), the star just took that sentiment to a whole new level by sporting a gown made completely out of colorful dish sponges.

On Monday, the actress gave her 4.6 million Instagram followers an up-close look at the unconventional dress in question by sharing a slew of photos that saw her posing in her version of “clean fashion.” In the snaps, Mendes utilized green, orange, and blue sponges from her very own Skura Style line to make the dress’s strapless bodice, which she accessorized with lime green oval-shaped sunglasses and dramatic gold drop earrings. Matching gold bangles and a holographic gold scrunchie rounded out the A-lister’s out-there outfit (the latter of which helped pull her fiery red hair up into a high ponytail), and Eva finished the look with feathered lashes, a subtle contour, and a bright pink lip.

“Oscar lewk? Met Gala? Is this what they mean when they say “clean fashion”?” she captioned the dump before challenging her followers to make sponge-based creations of their own. “Ok, not great, but if you can do better I’ll post yours later today. Whatcha got ?! 💗”

Instagram/eva mendes

While any major red carpet may still be a ways away (especially with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike still very much in full swing), Mendes is apparently finding new ways to get glam. The latest? Going “glamping” with Ryan Gosling and their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

According to a source for People, the couple and their kids recently took a break from Barbie madness to enjoy a weekend at the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort north of Santa Barbara. “They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas,” the source shared.