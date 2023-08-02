Eva Mendes’ Latest Carpet-Ready Gown Was Made Entirely Out of Kitchen Sponges

“Oscar lewk? Met Gala?”

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 2, 2023 @ 09:16AM
eva mendes sponge dress
Photo:

Instagram/eva mendes

Although Eva Mendes has long proven that she can wear just about anything and still look good (see: fruit-inspired earrings and Ryan Gosling-inspired baby tees), the star just took that sentiment to a whole new level by sporting a gown made completely out of colorful dish sponges. 

On Monday, the actress gave her 4.6 million Instagram followers an up-close look at the unconventional dress in question by sharing a slew of photos that saw her posing in her version of “clean fashion.” In the snaps, Mendes utilized green, orange, and blue sponges from her very own Skura Style line to make the dress’s strapless bodice, which she accessorized with lime green oval-shaped sunglasses and dramatic gold drop earrings. Matching gold bangles and a holographic gold scrunchie rounded out the A-lister’s out-there outfit (the latter of which helped pull her fiery red hair up into a high ponytail), and Eva finished the look with feathered lashes, a subtle contour, and a bright pink lip.

“Oscar lewk? Met Gala? Is this what they mean when they say “clean fashion”?” she captioned the dump before challenging her followers to make sponge-based creations of their own. “Ok, not great, but if you can do better I’ll post yours later today. Whatcha got ?! 💗”

eva mendes sponge dress

Instagram/eva mendes

While any major red carpet may still be a ways away (especially with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike still very much in full swing), Mendes is apparently finding new ways to get glam. The latest? Going “glamping” with Ryan Gosling and their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee.

According to a source for People, the couple and their kids recently took a break from Barbie madness to enjoy a weekend at the El Capitan Canyon wilderness resort north of Santa Barbara. “They went to the beach with the kids and also walked a mile up the road to play with baby goats and alpacas,” the source shared.

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez White Dress 'Marry Me' Premiere 2022
Jennifer Lopez Casually Kicked Off Her Week by Lounging in Lingerie and a Silk Robe
Dua Lipa Vacation Wardrobe
Dua Lipa Just Wore an Itty-Bitty Monogram Bikini With a Button Down as a Cover-Up
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Mermaid Photos Remix Ariel's Iconic Shipwreck Dress
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Micro-Miniskirt Looks Like a Blingy Birkin Bag
Catherine Zeta-Jones Red Dress 2021 Emmy Awards
Catherine Zeta-Jones Just Wore Jessica Simpson's Iconic Revenge Dress From 2005
Scout Willis, Talulah Willis and Demi Moore
Demi Moore Wore Kooky Sneakers for a Girls' Night With Her Daughters
salma hayek yellow swimsuit instagram
Salma Hayek’s Cheery Yellow String Bikini Is the Mood Booster We Needed Today
Angelina Jolie Cream on White in Rome
Angelina Jolie Flawlessly Executed One of Summer's Hardest Color Combinations
Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wade Music Festival
Gabrielle Union’s Music Festival Outfit Included an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants
Beyonce, Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Twinned in Matching Sequined Jerseys and Y2K Camo
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Brought Her Signature Supermodel Off-Duty Style to Taylor Swift's Concert
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore Nothing But a Thong Underneath Her See-Through Mermaidcore Crochet Gown
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Paired Her Pink Bustier Bikini With Denim Overalls
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Latest Photo Dump Featured So Many Makeup-Free Photos
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa Wore an Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini in Summer's Signature Color
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Walked Her Dog in a Tomato-Red Dress With a Hip-High Slit