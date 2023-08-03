Eva Mendes Got in on ‘Barbie’ Mania By Busting a Move to “Dance the Night” in a Summer-Approved Floral Gown

And luckily for her, she’s got the real Ken at home.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 11:01AM
Eva Mendes "dance the night" Instagram post
Photo:

Instagram/eva mendes

Eva Mendes may have her very own real-life Ken at home (see: her partner of 12 years, Ryan Gosling), but that clearly hasn’t stopped her from becoming just as Barbie-obsessed as the rest of the world. Case in point? On Wednesday, the actress shared a short clip of her breaking it down to Dua Lipa’s single from the film, “Dance the Night” — and the only thing that would’ve made it better is a jumpsuit-clad Ken hip thrusting alongside her.

In the video, Mendes started at the top of a staircase (in front of a picturesque grassy landscape) before descending to the beat of the music while incorporating a bit of choreography with the skirt of her dress. As if that wasn’t dreamy enough on its own, the actress’s bright green maxidress, which featured a bustier sweetheart neckline, thick straps, and streaks of pink, yellow, and blue, gave major cottagecore vibes that perfectly matched the scenery of her solo flash mob. 

Eva completed the look by wearing her fiery red hair down in voluminous waves with a side part and by adding a bright pink lip color, and she opted to go barefoot while grooving to the music.

“Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?!” she captioned the video. “Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition? 💗”

Although Eva wasn’t present at any of her partner’s Barbie red carpets earlier this summer (the couple has long been open about how they prefer to do professional events alone), this isn’t the first time that she’s found a way to subtly support her beau. 

eva mendes ken tshirt

Instagram/eva mendes

Back in May, the A-lister shared a trio of snaps that showed her posing in white Barbie-themed baby tee covered in a giant photo of Gosling dressed as Ken. “​​Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show"
Of Course Lindsay Lohan Quoted ‘Mean Girls’ in Her Latest Postpartum Update
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day
Catherine Zeta Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones’s Easy, Breezy Plunging Gown Had the Highest Slit
eva mendes sponge dress
Eva Mendes’ Latest Carpet-Ready Gown Was Made Entirely Out of Kitchen Sponges
Beyonce "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium
Madonna Shared a Rare Photo of Beyoncé With Daughter Rumi After Her Renaissance Tour Tribute
Keke Palmer Black Gown at 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards
Keke Palmer Just Got Really Real About Postpartum Weight Loss
NEWS: Cameron Diaz Ice Cream Date
Cameron Diaz Paired a Straw Hat With a Prada Fanny Pack During a Date With Benji Madden
Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan's Son Got the Cutest Gifts From Jamie Lee Curtis
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Pink Dress 2020 Golden globes
Priyanka Chopra's Version of Hot Girl Summer Includes a Checkered Bikini and Quality Time With Nick Jonas
Suki Waterhouse, Robert, Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson Just Stepped Out on a Rare Date Looking Cooler Than We Ever Will
Gigi Hadid Horse Khai
Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively Paired a Breezy Sundress With a Pinstripe Trench and Sneakers For a Day Date With Ryan Reynolds
Megan Fox
Megan Fox's Latest Mermaid Photos Remix Ariel's Iconic Shipwreck Dress
Jenna Lyons
Jenna Lyons Wore a Sheer, Shimmery Dress While Vacationing with Girlfriend Cass Bird
Scout Willis, Talulah Willis and Demi Moore
Demi Moore Wore Kooky Sneakers for a Girls' Night With Her Daughters
Beyonce, Blue Ivy
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Just Twinned in Matching Sequined Jerseys and Y2K Camo