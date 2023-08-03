Eva Mendes Got in on ‘Barbie’ Mania By Busting a Move to “Dance the Night” in a Summer-Approved Floral Gown

Eva Mendes may have her very own real-life Ken at home (see: her partner of 12 years, Ryan Gosling), but that clearly hasn’t stopped her from becoming just as Barbie-obsessed as the rest of the world. Case in point? On Wednesday, the actress shared a short clip of her breaking it down to Dua Lipa’s single from the film, “Dance the Night” — and the only thing that would’ve made it better is a jumpsuit-clad Ken hip thrusting alongside her.

In the video, Mendes started at the top of a staircase (in front of a picturesque grassy landscape) before descending to the beat of the music while incorporating a bit of choreography with the skirt of her dress. As if that wasn’t dreamy enough on its own, the actress’s bright green maxidress, which featured a bustier sweetheart neckline, thick straps, and streaks of pink, yellow, and blue, gave major cottagecore vibes that perfectly matched the scenery of her solo flash mob.

Eva completed the look by wearing her fiery red hair down in voluminous waves with a side part and by adding a bright pink lip color, and she opted to go barefoot while grooving to the music.

“Why must I make that stupid pout when I start to dance ?!” she captioned the video. “Anyone suffer from this seriously lame condition? 💗”

Although Eva wasn’t present at any of her partner’s Barbie red carpets earlier this summer (the couple has long been open about how they prefer to do professional events alone), this isn’t the first time that she’s found a way to subtly support her beau.

Instagram/eva mendes

Back in May, the A-lister shared a trio of snaps that showed her posing in white Barbie-themed baby tee covered in a giant photo of Gosling dressed as Ken. “​​Got that real big Kenergy. Coz girls is players too,” she captioned the post.