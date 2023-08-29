Eva Longoria Just Wore My Favorite Ultra-Flattering Denim Trend

As we’ve begun inching closer to fall, I’ve once again started my seasonal closet clean out in an effort to take stock of what I have and what I need. And in doing so, discovered that there’s really only one style of jeans I actually want to wear anymore, and it seems like stars including Eva Longoria and Tracee Ellis Ross are on the same page.

After Angel City FC’s game win in Los Angeles Sunday night, Longoria posted a video of her and Ross celebrating and kind of twinning, with both actresses wearing the ultra-flattering wide-leg denim style everyone from Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lopez has made a classic. It’s a silhouette that melds style with comfort and one that I’ve made a staple part of my wardrobe. Because as someone who often felt suffocated by traditional straight and skinny jeans, the loose leg gives me room to move and breathe and, somehow, never looks frumpy. Plus, they’re incredibly versatile — just look at the two actresses. Longoria kept her ‘fit casual by tucking a jersey into her high-waisted pair of jeans, while Ross opted for a more chic styling: all white and all oversized. It’s a style that, IMO, you can’t go wrong with. So ahead of fall, I found 10 wide-leg styles you’ll want to wear on repeat, with prices starting at $38.

If you’re wanting to try the look for less, Gap’s wide-leg style is on sale starting at $38 on Amazon. This 100-percent cotton pick is available in both a light and dark wash and features a flattering, fitted high waist that contrasts the oversized legs. And according to shoppers, the style is both “so flattering and comfortable.” “[I’ve] always had a hard time finding jeans that look good” and feel “comfortable,” explained one customer, writing that Gap’s wide-leg pants are their solution. “These are the best.”

Amazon GAP Women's High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Amazon

The pair I’ve been wearing on repeat is Madewell’s Superwide-Leg Jean, which is available in petite, standard, and curvy (which I own and swear by if what fits your hips never fits your waist). I am obsessed with the vintage-inspired wash, which is intentionally faded through the thighs to give them that lived-in-and-loved look, and how oversized and eye-catching the leg is, which makes even a basic tee and flats a full ‘fit. Plus, shoppers rave that they fit and feel “like a dream.” “This jean is so soft and feels so comfortable,” said one customer, while another deemed the “super flattering” style the “cure for skinny jeans.” 

Madewell Superwide-Leg Jeans

Madewell

Joe’s Jeans might be a bit of a splurge, but the brand is a celebrity staple, worn by everyone from Jennifer Garner to Selena Gomez. And right now, I’m eyeing the star-favorite brand’s Mia wide-leg jeans, which shoppers say are worth every penny. One customer who wrote that they’re “reluctant to spend that much” on one pair of jeans explained that they make an exception for Joe’s because of the quality, which allows them to get years of wear out of a single pair, and “these are no different.” “Perfect fit…and perfect length,” they raved. And while a number of the other picks are 100-percent cotton (meaning no stretch), this style incorporates elastomultiester and elastane into its cotton blend to give you a little wiggle room, making them “extremely flattering, especially in the bum.”

Nordstrom Joe's The Mia High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

I’m following Longoria and Ross’ queue and stocking my closet with the flattering and comfortable denim style I swear by ahead of fall. Shop more wide-leg jeans below.

Grapent Wide-Leg Jean

Amazon GRAPENT Womens Flare Jeans High Waisted Wide Leg Baggy Jean for Women Stretch Denim Pants

Amazon

Levi's Womens '94 Baggy Wide-Leg Jean

Zappos Levi'sÂ® Womens '94 Baggy Wide Leg

Zappos

Frame Le Palazzo Crop Jean

Frame Le Palazzo Crop

Frame

Kut From the Kloth Meg Fab Ab High-Waist Wide-Leg Jean

Nordstrom KUT from the Kloth Meg Fab Ab High Waist Raw Hem Ankle Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

J.Crew Wide-Leg Jeans in Wesly Wash

J.Crew Denim trouser in Wesly wash

J.Crew

