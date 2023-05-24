Eva Longoria Paired Her Dreamy White High-Slit Gown With a Top-Knot Bun

After absolutely slaying the press tour for Searching for Mexico in slouchy, oversized suits and plunging dresses, Eva Longoria made her way to the 76th Cannes Film Festival to promote her next endeavor, Flamin Hot, in one of this season’s most beloved trends: all-white everything.

On Wednesday, the actress stepped out for a conversation with The American Pavilion about her directorial debut for Flamin Hot. Dressed in an outfit that had us longing for summer, she swapped her typical three-piece set for something a bit sexier and sassier: a white dress complete with a thigh-high slit. For the event, she opted for a plunging white collared shirt dress that featured a cinched-waist silhouette, dramatic sleeves, and a smattering of gold embellishments. Longoria kept her accessories equally neutral, adding a pair of white strappy platform heels, gold rings, and matching drop earrings.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Beauty-wise, her dark was pulled into a high top-knot bun with face-framing baby hairs, and she opted for feathered lashes, a dramatic smoky eye, and creamy lip-lined lips.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Air Mail/Warner Brothers Discovery

The night before, Longoria slipped into something a little more classy and chic for her evening event. For the Cannes Air Mail Party, Longoria donned a Victoria Beckham slinky black long-sleeve dress with a high collar and flowing train. She rounded out the look by adding diamonds from APM jewelry and styling her dark hair down in a slick back wet look with glowing skin. As if that weren't enough great fashion for one week, the outings came after she arrived for the Magnum Beach Cannes Party on Monday styling a party pony (i.e., a super high and voluminous ponytail) with a slinky cream-colored gown featuring intricate rhinestone beading and a plunging halter neckline.

