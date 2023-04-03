Eva Longoria Sported a White Cut-Out Wetsuit While Swimming in Yucatán

No one does swimwear quite like Eva Longoria (see: striped bathing suits and itty-bitty bikinis), and now, she’s proving that even wetsuits can serve as a sexy swimwear option for summer.

On Sunday, the actress celebrated the premiere of her second episode of Searching for Mexico (a new travel food show on CNN) with a photo dump detailing some of the Mayan traditions and history she experienced during a trip to Yucatán. Aside from including snapshots of the ancient Maya and a clip of her making tamales, Eva also sported a fashionable white wetsuit littered with tiny cutouts.

Somehow managing to keep her glam intact after taking the plunge, Longoria wore her wet hair down with a smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and a metallic nail color. A dainty gold bracelet accessorized her sporty swimwear.

"Next stop: Yucatán 🇲🇽 I learned so much about Mayan tradition and history. Can’t wait for y’all to see what this magical destination is all about ✨#SearchingForMexico on tonight at 9pm ET/PT on @cnn," she captioned the Instagram slideshow.

In another image, Eva traded her swimwear for an all-cream ensemble, including a stone satin button-down shirt, wide-leg tailored pants, and matching sneakers as she explored the home of the ancient Maya ruins and pyramids.

Eva Longoria/IG

“There’s not a wasted moment that happens in my day,” Longoria said to CNN Travel. “A lot of people think Mexico is tacos and tequila, right? And it’s so much more — it’s so diverse and it’s so elevated. I think people are going to not only fall in love with the food, but the people. … It’s a jewel of a country.”

Longoria, who self-identifies as a “Texican,” originally joined Searching for Mexico to explore the culture and food of six distinct parts of the country.

“That’s the biggest lesson I think I learned from Mexico and Mexicans: Food is a vehicle to gather and to talk and to bond,” she told the publication. “It’s not to solely nourish. It’s to savor what you’re tasting, to be in the present. Look at the colors on your plate and have a great appreciation for the people who prepared this meal.”