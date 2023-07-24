Eva Longoria Mastered Summer Style in a White Cutout Gown With a Sexy Back Slit

Someone turn up the A.C.

Published on July 24, 2023 @ 09:14AM
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria. Photo:

Splash News

As if the soaring summer temperatures weren't enough, Eva Longoria brought even more heat to the red carpet at last night's Global Gift Gala with her white-hot outfit. 

On Sunday, Longoria, who co-chaired the event in Marbella, Spain, wore the dress trend of the summer, opting for a plunging white gown with cutouts below the bust and down the sides. From behind, the ribbed dress was secured by a single strap across the back and scooped just above her tailbone. A back slit allowed for extra ventilation while also revealing a pair of towering transparent heels underneath.  

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria.

Splash News

Eva accessorized with a stack of silver bangles on one wrist and matching hoop earrings, and styled her brunette hair sleek and straight with a middle part. She paired her glowing summer skin with smoky eye makeup, milky nails, and a peach-colored lip. 

A day earlier, Eva wore another all-white summer look while soaking up the Spanish sun with her husband of seven years, José Bastón, and the couple's 5-year-old son, Santiago. For a family day at the beach, the Flamin' Hot director slipped on a white one-piece bathing suit with a one-shoulder silhouette and an asymmetric cutout in the back. She went makeup-free and scraped her hair back into a disheveled ponytail. A straw hat, a gold charm necklace, and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses provided the finishing touches to her beach-day look.

