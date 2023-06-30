Eva Longoria Wore the Perfect Crisscross Cut-Out Body-Con Dress

Just like everyone on your Instagram Feed (and even the ones that aren't), Eva Longoria is spending some time in Europe. And while your friends and family's FOMO-inducing social media posts may make you want to slam your laptop shut ASAP (do it, nobody will know), Eva Longoria's vacation outfit may just give you the will to slip into something slinky and summer-ready when you do manage to log off. Longoria is currently in Spain celebrating her husband José Bastón's production company. To celebrate 15 years in the business, Longoria and her pals got together for 15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin.

For the occasion, she chose an intricate dress with a detailed halter silhouette. The dress included seams at her hips and a pair of bold cutouts on the bodice. She added a white shoulder bag to the off-white midi-length dress for a slightly monochrome vibe and finished the look with a simple, breezy glam and white pumps. She added stacks and stacks of diamond jewels for the perfect statement-making finishing touch.

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Longoria added feature film director to her already impressive résumé with the release of Flamin' Hot. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about what representation was like when she was just starting out in the entertainment industry, she said that she's more excited about what's coming up, not looking back.



"I’m like, ‘Well, I made one film, and we have a long way to go. Imagine when we have two films. Imagine when we have three films!’ she said. But, she did eventually speak on her earlier efforts, saying that diversity wasn't as paramount as it is today. “It wasn’t as big of a conversation as it is now. The word ‘diversity’ gets thrown around so much today. Back then, there were really no efforts or programs or initiatives,” she said, mentioning her breakout role on ABC's Desperate Housewives.’ “I became this poster child. ‘Yay! One of us made it! A Latina’s on a major show!’”

