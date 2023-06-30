Eva Longoria Wore the Perfect Crisscross Cut-Out Body-Con Dress

Take notes.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 11:46AM
Eva Longoria 15 Anos Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin
Photo:

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Just like everyone on your Instagram Feed (and even the ones that aren't), Eva Longoria is spending some time in Europe. And while your friends and family's FOMO-inducing social media posts may make you want to slam your laptop shut ASAP (do it, nobody will know), Eva Longoria's vacation outfit may just give you the will to slip into something slinky and summer-ready when you do manage to log off. Longoria is currently in Spain celebrating her husband José Bastón's production company. To celebrate 15 years in the business, Longoria and her pals got together for 15 Años Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin. 

For the occasion, she chose an intricate dress with a detailed halter silhouette. The dress included seams at her hips and a pair of bold cutouts on the bodice. She added a white shoulder bag to the off-white midi-length dress for a slightly monochrome vibe and finished the look with a simple, breezy glam and white pumps. She added stacks and stacks of diamond jewels for the perfect statement-making finishing touch.

Eva Longoria attends the 15 Anos Bambu X 15 Estrellas Michelin

Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Longoria added feature film director to her already impressive résumé with the release of Flamin' HotSpeaking to The Hollywood Reporter about what representation was like when she was just starting out in the entertainment industry, she said that she's more excited about what's coming up, not looking back.

"I’m like, ‘Well, I made one film, and we have a long way to go. Imagine when we have two films. Imagine when we have three films!’ she said. But, she did eventually speak on her earlier efforts, saying that diversity wasn't as paramount as it is today. “It wasn’t as big of a conversation as it is now. The word ‘diversity’ gets thrown around so much today. Back then, there were really no efforts or programs or initiatives,” she said, mentioning her breakout role on ABC's Desperate Housewives.’ “I became this poster child. ‘Yay! One of us made it! A Latina’s on a major show!’”

Related Articles
Hailey Bieber IG Tube Top
Hailey Bieber’s Summer Wardrobe Includes Slouchy Denim Shorts and Tube Tops
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings UK
Jennifer Lawrence's LBD Featured a Sexy Surprise From Behind
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Continued Her No-Pants Streak in an Oversized Blazer and Button-Down Combo
Jennifer Lawrence black dress
Jennifer Lawrence's LBD Is a Little Blair Waldorf and a Little Wednesday Addams
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Stepped Out in the Most Extra Sequined Tiger-Print Jumpsuit
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show
Kendall Jenner Just Entered the Quiet Luxury Chat With a Keyhole Cutout Dress and Loafers in Paris
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Embraced Her Signature Minimalist Style in a Black Wrap Dress
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Is a Fan of the Game-Changing Accessory Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, and I Wear on Repeat
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Wore the Genius Summer Bag Trend Katie Holmes Turned Me Onto
Taylor Swift Grammys 2023
Taylor Swift Just Wore Platform Mary Jane Loafers With This Ultra-Practical Skirt Trend
Hailey Bieber socks sandals LA
Hailey Bieber Just Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Everyone Loves to Hate, Twice
Angelina Jolie Ivory Trenchcoat Black Dress New York City June 26, 2023 Outing
Angelina Jolie Embraced Quiet Luxury in a Sleek Ivory Trench Coat
Gigi Hadid Cannes 2023
Gigi Hadid Wore a Totally Sheer White Dress Over Matching Lingerie
Kendall Jenner 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kendall Jenner Served Modern-Day Marilyn Monroe in a Plunging, Backless Sequin Dress
Kendall Jenner "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles
Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on Cottagecore in a No-Pants Meringue Dress
Sofia Vergara Mother's Day LA
Sofía Vergara Shared Her Summer Beauty Secret While Wearing Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms