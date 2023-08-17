Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever

This has been the summer of sheer dresses, halter tops, and stealth wealth silhouettes. But Eva Longoria is making a case for trading in your linen for lycra with a good ol' slinky bodycon dress in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, the actress and director shared a snap to social media that captured her leaning against an arched entry way with her arm placed above her head. In the photo, she wore a white high-neck bodycon dress with an A-line silhouette and an extremely ruched skirt with draped fabric details.

The frock hit right above her ankles, allowing her matching strappy wrap sandals with a pointed sole to peek out from underneath. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a few rings, and her dark hair was styled in shiny waves and a super deep side part (Haven't you heard? Extreme supermodel parts are back.) Her glam was simple but flawless with bronzy cheekbones, a subtle winged eyeliner, and a matte mauve lip.

Longoria let her sexy dress and posing skills do the talking, simply captioning the photo with two white heart emoji to match the shade of her outfit.

Getty Images

The star has a knack for rocking both sexy and luxe looks between her underboob-baring bikinis to her cut-out red carpet gowns (get you a girl who can do it all). Most recently, Longoria shared a a couple of poolside selfies that showed off her ab-baring olive green Goi swimsuit and oversized black sunnies.

"Sunday Funday🌞🌴," she captioned the post.