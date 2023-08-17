Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever

Quiet luxury, who?

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 17, 2023 @ 03:11PM
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Photo:

Getty Images

This has been the summer of sheer dresses, halter tops, and stealth wealth silhouettes. But Eva Longoria is making a case for trading in your linen for lycra with a good ol' slinky bodycon dress in her latest Instagram post.

On Thursday, the actress and director shared a snap to social media that captured her leaning against an arched entry way with her arm placed above her head. In the photo, she wore a white high-neck bodycon dress with an A-line silhouette and an extremely ruched skirt with draped fabric details.

The frock hit right above her ankles, allowing her matching strappy wrap sandals with a pointed sole to peek out from underneath. She accessorized with chunky gold earrings and a few rings, and her dark hair was styled in shiny waves and a super deep side part (Haven't you heard? Extreme supermodel parts are back.) Her glam was simple but flawless with bronzy cheekbones, a subtle winged eyeliner, and a matte mauve lip.

Longoria let her sexy dress and posing skills do the talking, simply captioning the photo with two white heart emoji to match the shade of her outfit.

Eva Longoria 2023 Global Gift Gala Red Carpet

Getty Images

The star has a knack for rocking both sexy and luxe looks between her underboob-baring bikinis to her cut-out red carpet gowns (get you a girl who can do it all). Most recently, Longoria shared a a couple of poolside selfies that showed off her ab-baring olive green Goi swimsuit and oversized black sunnies.

"Sunday Funday🌞🌴," she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Weekend Uniform Included a Tiny Underboob-Baring Bikini
Eva Longoria Abstract Printed Dress High Slit 2023 Cannes Lion
Eva Longoria Wore a Watercolor Dress With the Highest Leg Slit and a Side Cutout
Gisele BÃ¼ndchen White One-Shoulder Dress Holding Up Peace Signs Hollywood For Science Gala 2019
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Catsuit With an Ab-Baring Cutout in a Giant Aquarium
Eva Longoria linen set instagram
Eva Longoria Wore the Top of Her Sexy, Three-Piece Linen Set Completely Unbuttoned
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Slinky Summer Halter-Neck Dress Was Completely Backless
Jennifer Lopez White Dress 'Marry Me' Premiere 2022
Jennifer Lopez Casually Kicked Off Her Week by Lounging in Lingerie and a Silk Robe
Dua Lipa LBD Kosovo
Dua Lipa's LBD Featured the Lowest Plunging Scooped Back
Kylie Jenner Prairie Dress On Private Jet
Kylie Jenner's Foray Into the Quiet Luxury Trend Includes Prairie Dresses and Ballet Flats
Annett Weber wears earth tones and carries a statement purse, a Virgo outfit idea that shows Virgo fashion.
How to Dress Like a Virgo, According to an Astrologer
gigi hadid alana marielle instagram toga party
Gigi Hadid’s Take on Toga Dressing Included Breezy Hip- and Belly Button-Baring Cutouts
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Nostalgic Throwback Pic Reminded Us of the Sexy Style Trend Everyone Needs
Kendall Jenner for Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Went Topless Under Her Jean Jacket
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Sported a White Cut-Out Wetsuit While Swimming in Yucatán
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie Grainge Swapped Her Bridal Whites for a Sheer Goth-Glam Look
kylie jenner instagram green dress dua lipa
Kylie Jenner's Lacy, Lime Green Micro-Minidress Looks Straight Out of Dua Lipa's Closet
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa's Extreme Low-Rise Pants Included a Ruched Waistband With an Itty-Bitty Pelvic Cutout