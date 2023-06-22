Eva Longoria Wore a Watercolor Dress With the Highest Leg Slit and a Side Cutout

She's done it again.

Published on June 22, 2023
Eva Longoria Abstract Printed Dress High Slit 2023 Cannes Lion
Photo:

Getty Images

Another day, another high-fashion look from the effervescent Eva Longoria, who is currently promoting her feature film directorial debut, Flamin' Hot (currently streaming on Hulu)From an on-theme tangerine two-piece set to a party-ready leather minidress, the actress and director has spent the last month traipsing all around the world in certified It girl outfits. And she's done it again with her most recent ensemble that's both sexy and reminiscent of an abstract work of art.

On Wednesday, Eva attended an event at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in a multi-colored Silvia Tcherassi dress resembling a watercolor painting with its swirly, colorful pattern. The mock-neck frock had long sleeves and a side cutout, as well as a ruched, flowy skirt with the highest leg slit that allowed her white Christian Louboutin pumps to show through.

Eva Longoria Abstract Printed Dress High Slit 2023 Cannes Lion

Getty Images

She aptly accessorized with silver geometric drop earrings and matching rings and sported a tousled party ponytail, which is quickly becoming a go-to of the actress. For glam, her minimalistic makeup allowed the dress to do the talking, though she finished off the look with a silver chrome manicure.

Just hours before her appearance on stage, Longoria celebrated the summer solstice with another seasonal dress. The director shared an Instagram carousel showing off a lilac high-neck Monse Maison dress with ruched details and a singular circular cutout on her hip. She stood on a stone pavement while holding onto a chair at a set dining table. In the third slide, Longoria held her so Santiago, who she shares with her husband José Bastón.

"Happy first day of summer!💜💜 (last pic shows how we really feel)," she captioned the post.

