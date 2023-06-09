Eva Longoria Wore a Violet One-Shoulder Bodycon Dress With an Asymmetric Keyhole Cutout

Eva Longoria has been serving good looks one after the other while promoting her feature film directorial debut, Flamin' Hot. From a thematic tangerine two-piece and white button-up maxidress to a bedazzled plunging dress with a party pony, Longoria has cemented her multi-hyphenate status as an actress, producer, director, and fashion icon. The latest addition to her style catalogue included a sleek and sexy vibrant violet mididress.

While appearing on La Mesa Caliente at the Telemundo Center to promote the film (available now for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu), Longoria wore a deep amethyst-colored bodycon dress with one shoulder and an asymmetric keyhole cutout across her chest. She paired the gemstone frock with metallic silver Jimmy Choo pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with matching drop earrings and a collection of coordinating rings.

Getty Images

Her brunette hair was styled in a half-up ponytail with gentle waves, and her glam included thick lashes and peachy lips. She was joined by the movie's stars: Jesse Garcia, who plays the Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor Richard Montañez; and Annie Gonzalez, who portrays his wife, Judy.

Getty Images

Speaking with InStyle, Longoria said she felt compelled to tell Montañez's story after reading the script. “‘I have to be the one to tell the story,’” she remembered thinking. “I felt ownership about it. I felt like I was Richard Montañez. I've been told no a million times for many reasons. I've been told, ‘No, ideas don't come from people like you,’ and, 'No, you’re a woman, maybe you shouldn't direct.'"

While the star says this "rags-to-riches" story is one that every single person can relate to, she's happy to finally see a hero that looks like her. “It's a movie for everybody. It's about a man who overcomes adversity, so I think everybody has lessons to learn from it, but specifically the Hispanic community,” she said. “You can't be what you can't see, and Hollywood gets to define what heroes look like. I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is an opportunity to define a new hero.’ And that hero happens to look like me.”