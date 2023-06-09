Eva Longoria Wore a Violet One-Shoulder Bodycon Dress With an Asymmetric Keyhole Cutout

Spicy Spicy looking flamin' hot.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 @ 01:56PM
Eva Longoria Press
Photo:

Getty Images

Eva Longoria has been serving good looks one after the other while promoting her feature film directorial debut, Flamin' Hot. From a thematic tangerine two-piece and white button-up maxidress to a bedazzled plunging dress with a party pony, Longoria has cemented her multi-hyphenate status as an actress, producer, director, and fashion icon. The latest addition to her style catalogue included a sleek and sexy vibrant violet mididress.

While appearing on La Mesa Caliente at the Telemundo Center to promote the film (available now for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu), Longoria wore a deep amethyst-colored bodycon dress with one shoulder and an asymmetric keyhole cutout across her chest. She paired the gemstone frock with metallic silver Jimmy Choo pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with matching drop earrings and a collection of coordinating rings.

Eva Longoria 'Flamin' Hot' Press

Getty Images

Her brunette hair was styled in a half-up ponytail with gentle waves, and her glam included thick lashes and peachy lips. She was joined by the movie's stars: Jesse Garcia, who plays the Flamin' Hot Cheetos inventor Richard Montañez; and Annie Gonzalez, who portrays his wife, Judy.

Eva Longoria, Annie Gonzalez, and Jesse Garcia Press

Getty Images

Speaking with InStyle, Longoria said she felt compelled to tell Montañez's story after reading the script. “‘I have to be the one to tell the story,’” she remembered thinking. “I felt ownership about it. I felt like I was Richard Montañez. I've been told no a million times for many reasons. I've been told, ‘No, ideas don't come from people like you,’ and, 'No, you’re a woman, maybe you shouldn't direct.'"

While the star says this "rags-to-riches" story is one that every single person can relate to, she's happy to finally see a hero that looks like her. “It's a movie for everybody. It's about a man who overcomes adversity, so I think everybody has lessons to learn from it, but specifically the Hispanic community,” she said. “You can't be what you can't see, and Hollywood gets to define what heroes look like. I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is an opportunity to define a new hero.’ And that hero happens to look like me.”

Related Articles
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Added Edge to Her Sexy Canadian Tuxedo With Leather Paneling
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her One-Shoulder Minidress With the Shoe Her Sister Kim Kardashian Made Famous
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Midriff and Back-Baring Cutout Dress With Space Buns
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a See-Through Fishnet Top Underneath Her Sparkly Pantsuit on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Lopez Perfected Everyoneâs Favorite Tiny Top Big Pants Outfit Formula
Jennifer Lopez Perfected Everyone’s Favorite Tiny Top, Big Pants Outfit Formula
Apparently, You Can Snag a Look-Alike of Priyanka Chopraâs Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Apparently, You Can Snag a Lookalike of Priyanka Chopra’s Sexy, Leg-Revealing Skirt for Just $19
Emily Ratajkowski Birthday Post
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Lace-Up Leather Micro-Minidress For Her Birthday Celebrations
Jennifer Lawrence Capris
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Summer Pants Trend We Never Thought We’d See Again
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Wore Justin's Shorts and We're All Kinds of Jealous
Lindsay Lohan visits "The Drew Barrymore Show"
Lindsay Lohan's Plunging, Midriff-Baring Cutout Dress Expertly Showed Off Her Baby Bump
Megan Fox Sports Illustrated
Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Sheer Catsuit to a Machine Gun Kelly Concert in Berlin
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Ultra-Simple Basic That’s Taking Over Hollywood
Lila Moss Slip Dress
Lila Moss Channelled Her Mom in a Kate Moss-Approved Slip Dress
Rita Ora and Husband Sydney Film Festival
Rita Ora’s Plaid Tweed Skirt Set Included Sky-High Mary Janes
Eva Longoria Miami Screening Flamin Hot
Eva Longoria’s Tangerine Two-Piece Set Is an Instant Mood-Lifter
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Has a Spicy Take on Hollywood’s Lack of Diversity