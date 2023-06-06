Eva Longoria Says Victoria Beckham Is the "Most Loyal Friend You Could Ever Ask For"

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner or Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are arguably the epitome of Hollywood friendship goals, but there's another famous duo that has stood the test of time and are still as thick as thieves. Eva Longoria opened up about her bestie Victoria Beckham in a recent interview and she said the two have been "inseparable" since meeting in 2007, when Victoria and her husband David Beckham came to Los Angeles for his soccer career.

"It wasn't until they moved to Los Angeles, when David started playing for LA Galaxy, that I did start to go to a lot of those games with Victoria," she told Ross King on ITV's Lorraine. "We were inseparable. I mean, she's the funniest human-being — the loveliest, kindest, most loyal friend you could ever ask for."

"So, she's like, 'You know, you have to go with me to these matches.' I was like, 'Oh. God. Is it like soccer? I don't know where the ball is! Where's the ball?'" she teased.

They're so close, in fact, Eva has dubbed herself an honorary Spice Girl. "I am secretly the fifth, Spicy Spice. So, nobody's called me!"

Getty Images

Besides being two of the most fashionable BFFs, the dynamic duo has also shown much support for each other over the years. For instance, Eva has attended many of VB's fashion shows for her eponymous line, and Victoria even designed Eva's wedding dress for her 2016 nuptials to José Bastón. Not to mention, on a more personal level, Longoria is the godmother of Victoria and David's daughter, Harper.