Eva Longoria's Weekend Uniform Included a Tiny Underboob-Baring Bikini

"Sunday Funday."

Published on August 14, 2023 @ 09:15AM
Eva Longoria
Photo:

Getty

Eva Longoria is continuing to spend the remainder of her summer in Marbella, Spain, where the weather is hot and the swimwear looks are even hotter. Case in point? Just look at Eva in her tiny green bikini on a sunny 82-degree day.  

Yesterday, the actress hung out at her luxury villa in the coastal town wearing a sage-colored two-piece that featured an underboob-baring triangle halter neck top that was two sizes too small and matching flossy bottoms from Goi. As she emerged from the swimming pool, Eva's dark hair was drenched from the water and slicked back, and she covered her makeup-free complexion with a pair of oversized black sunglasses. 

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria Instagram

"Sunday Funday 🌞🌴," Eva captioned her slideshow on Instagram, which had fans praising her bikini body. "YOUR HARD WORK IN THE GYM IS SHOWING MAMA," wrote one user, while another commented: "you look absolutely incredible - nobody even in their 20’s looks as great as you do! You’re as beautiful as it gets!" 

Back in January 2022, Eva shared the details of her workout routine — which includes jumping on the trampoline, strength training, and yoga — during a chat with Women's Health. “I really work out for my mental health,” she said, adding: “If I have to wake up early and take a flight, when I land, I’ll go for a walk because I didn’t get to work out. Even if it’s just stretching, I need to do something.” 

As for her diet, Eva is an intermittent faster and steers clear of sugar. “Olives, pretzels, popcorn, potato chips—that’s my jam,” Eva explained. “I don’t like sweets or chocolate, and people hate me for it. Bread too — I hate bread. I’m never tempted by the bread basket.”

