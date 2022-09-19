Eva Longoria Paired the Tiniest Swimsuit Bottoms With a Matching Crop Top

Gone are the days when itty bitty bikini tops ruled the beach. Now, everyone’s ditching stringy swimsuits in favor of something with a little more coverage (thanks largely to Kim Kardashian). The latest star to try the trend? Eva Longoria, who slipped into a black version of the season’s favorite swimsuit style while enjoying the end of summer.

On Saturday, the actress shared her warm-weather OOTD (outfit of the day) aptly captioned, “who else is trying to soak up these last few days of summer? ☀️” In the snap, Longoria mastered the caught-off-guard selfie by posing with her fingers in her hair in a black high-neck cropped tank top paired with simple matching swim bottoms. While the top may not have been one’s typical suntanning attire, Eva’s midriff-baring ensemble still allowed her to catch plenty of rays.

In true summer fashion, the star opted to go shoeless during her outdoor hangout and reached only for a pair of black-tinted sunglasses to accessorize the look. Longoria’s brown balayaged hair radiated beach energy by falling in soft waves down her shoulders.

Eva’s barefooted post comes just days after she revealed that deciding to skip shoes is actually a very common occurrence for the actress. When talking to the Cut’s editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples for her podcast, In Her Shoes, Longoria was asked about her favorite pair of shoes.

“Oh my gosh, well, I’m not wearing any shoes now. I’m barefoot. I am barefoot. I’m normally barefoot. My favorite shoe is no shoe,” she shared. “I grew up on a ranch in Texas and so I’m usually barefoot in my home and stuff, but I’m a sneaker girl now. I’m into comfort, that’s what I’m into. I love this sneaker craze that came in during COVID. Elastic pants and sneakers, I was like, ‘Yes.’”