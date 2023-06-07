Eva Longoria’s Tangerine Two-Piece Set Is An Instant Mood-Lifter

Just what the doctor ordered.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 @ 09:17AM
Eva Longoria Miami Screening Flamin Hot
Photo:

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

It's no question that Eva Longoria has been on a tour de force while promoting her directorial debut in Flamin’ Hot (out June 9th on Hulu), but her upcoming project isn't the only thing that's been spicy (see: bedazzled naked dresses! high-slit gowns! party ponies!) The multi-hyphenate's latest red carpet offering? A bright orange set that's here to boost your serotonin levels, ASAP.

On Tuesday, the actress attended the Flamin’ Hot screening in Miami wearing an outfit that's the very definition of dopamine dressing. For the event, she teamed a vibrant orange, one-shoulder satin tank top with matching high-waisted tapered trousers. The actress kept the all-orange theme going with a rust-orange manicure and pedicure, matching tangerine bedazzled heels, and gold diamond drop earrings.

Eva Longoria Flamin Hot Miami Screening

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

As for her glam, Eva's brunette hair was worn down in bombshell waves with a side part, while her makeup included the classic combination of a smoky eye, feathered lashes, and a glossy lip.

While promoting her upcoming project Flamin’ Hot with Access Hollywood, the actress reminisced about her Desperate Housewives days as the ABC dramedy celebrates 20 years. "I would be the first to sign up for a reboot," she said. "I miss Gaby so much. I miss being Gaby Solis."

Weighing in about what Miss Gabby Solis would be up to in the reboot, Longoria said, "She'd be an influencer for sure, she'd be a social media mogul."

Sadly, the odds of Longoria returning to Wisteria Lane are bleak as the show's creator, Marc Cherry has zero interest in a reboot. "I've talked to him several times," she shared. "He feels like there's no, 'Why now?' For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn't do it. He feels like, 'What do I have to say with these characters that we haven't already fully mined?' ”

Related Articles
JLo High Slit Denim Dress
The Slits in Jennifer Lopez’s Denim Dress Were So High, They Revealed a Surprise Set of Tiny Shorts
Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham Friendship
Eva Longoria Says Victoria Beckham Is the "Most Loyal Friend You Could Ever Ask For"
Kylie Jenner Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Summoned Summer in a Teeny-Tiny Bandeau Bra
Hailey Bieber Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber’s Self-Care Routine Includes a Swimsuit and the Sun
Eva Longoria Jenny Bird Earrings
Eva Longoria Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Under-the-Radar Jewelry Brand Taking Over Hollywood
Angelina Jolie x Chloe
Angelina Jolie Teamed Up With Chloé for Her First Atelier Jolie Collaboration
Sydney Sweeney Cannes Film
Sydney Sweeney Made a Strong Case for Turtlenecks in the Summer
Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's World Tour
Priyanka Chopra Wore a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With the Highest Slit to a Beyoncé Concert
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Debuted Shorter Hair While Wearing a Little Black Bikini With a Boob-Baring Keyhole Cutout
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Matched Her Underwear to Her Lacy Versace Slip Dress
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Kicked Off Pride Month in Extreme Low-Rise Rainbow Pants
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Does Pajama Dressing Her Way in a Sheer Nightgown and Cowboy Boots
Zoey Deutch Vanity Fair
Zoey Deutch’s Flamenco-Inspired Minidress Had Two Massive Flower Appliqués
Kristen Stewart Met Gala
Kristen Stewart’s Tweed Skirt Suit With Socks and Heels is Giving Cher Horowitz
eva mendes orange sundress instagram
Eva Mendes’s Super Bright Sundress and Matching Fruit-Themed Earrings Are a Total Summer Vibe
Sofia Richie Grainge Coastal Cowgirl
Sofia Richie Grainge Put a Stealth Wealth Twist on the Coastal Cowgirl Trend