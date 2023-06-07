Eva Longoria’s Tangerine Two-Piece Set Is An Instant Mood-Lifter

It's no question that Eva Longoria has been on a tour de force while promoting her directorial debut in Flamin’ Hot (out June 9th on Hulu), but her upcoming project isn't the only thing that's been spicy (see: bedazzled naked dresses! high-slit gowns! party ponies!) The multi-hyphenate's latest red carpet offering? A bright orange set that's here to boost your serotonin levels, ASAP.

On Tuesday, the actress attended the Flamin’ Hot screening in Miami wearing an outfit that's the very definition of dopamine dressing. For the event, she teamed a vibrant orange, one-shoulder satin tank top with matching high-waisted tapered trousers. The actress kept the all-orange theme going with a rust-orange manicure and pedicure, matching tangerine bedazzled heels, and gold diamond drop earrings.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

As for her glam, Eva's brunette hair was worn down in bombshell waves with a side part, while her makeup included the classic combination of a smoky eye, feathered lashes, and a glossy lip.

While promoting her upcoming project Flamin’ Hot with Access Hollywood, the actress reminisced about her Desperate Housewives days as the ABC dramedy celebrates 20 years. "I would be the first to sign up for a reboot," she said. "I miss Gaby so much. I miss being Gaby Solis."

Weighing in about what Miss Gabby Solis would be up to in the reboot, Longoria said, "She'd be an influencer for sure, she'd be a social media mogul."

Sadly, the odds of Longoria returning to Wisteria Lane are bleak as the show's creator, Marc Cherry has zero interest in a reboot. "I've talked to him several times," she shared. "He feels like there's no, 'Why now?' For the sake of a reboot, he wouldn't do it. He feels like, 'What do I have to say with these characters that we haven't already fully mined?' ”