Eva Longoria Declared That Summer Isn't Over With Another Vacation Photo Dump

She and her son soaked up some rays at Miami Beach.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on September 7, 2023 @ 02:09PM
Eva Longoria Smiling Over Her Shoulder at 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala
Photo:

Getty Images

Labor Day weekend always marks the end of several things: summer festivities and white footwear. But seeing that it's currently 95 degrees in New York City, it's evident that summer weather is far from over. On Thursday, Eva Longoria reminded her followers that summer isn't over until September 23 with a beachy photo dump from her mommy-and-me vacation to Miami.

In the gallery of images, Longoria is joined by her and José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón's 5-year-old son, Santiago Enrique Bastón. The first slide featured a selfie taken by Longoria that captured little Santiago laying against her chest. A separate snap captured the swimsuit-clad (a white two-piece for Eva and blue-and-white striped trunks for Santiago) mom and son on the beach walking towards the water . The following image was an adorable photo of Santiago posing in his navy blue polo shirt and olive green shorts, He wore a blue baseball cap with yellow and red details over his shoulder-length hair.

Eva Longoria in Swimsuit with Son at Miami Beach Instagram Post

Eva Longoria/Instagram

Finally, the last slide captured a video of Eva and her friends cheersing a round of fuchsia-colored cocktails.

Despite the heat, Longoria acknowledged that the season will shortly be coming to a close. Earlier this week, the actress and director posted about "enjoying these last few days of summer" in a hot pink one-piece swimsuit, naturally.

