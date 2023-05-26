Eva Longoria Wore Nothing But a High-Cut Bodysuit Underneath Her Totally Sheer Sparkly Dress

Eva Longoria has sealed her status as this season's flamin’ hot star of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Transforming her appearance at each and every red carpet event, the actress has embraced everything from discocore to party ponies (and just about everything in between). And adding to her list of very good looks is the elegant naked dress she wore for her latest appearance.

At the 2023 afmAR Gala, Eva arrived in a black sheer long-sleeved dress with a mock neckline and a super sparkly bodice. Underneath, she wore nothing but a matching black bodysuit that showed off her long legs, as well as a pair of coordinating sky-high platform heels. She accessorized her look simply, with only a smattering of rings and diamond drop earrings.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Makeup-wise, she teamed her shimmery eyeshadow with feathery lashes, rosy cheeks, and a bold red lip. As for her hair, Eva styled her dark brunette waves into a high ponytail with side-swept bangs.

Next month, Longoria will make directorial debut in the upcoming film Flamin’ Hot (out June 9th on Hulu), and during a panel at the festival, the actress opened up about the pressures of being a Latina director. "We don't get a lot of bites at the apple,” she said. “My movie wasn't low-budget by any means — it wasn't $100 million, but it wasn't $2 million. When was the last Latina-directed studio film? It was like 20 years ago. We can't get a movie every 20 years."

"I get one at-bat, one chance, work twice as hard, twice as fast, twice as cheap," she continued, adding that "you really carry the generational traumas with you into the making of the film. For me, it fueled me. I was determined.”

