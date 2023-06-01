The Slit on Eva Longoria's Sheer LBD Couldn't Have Climbed Any Higher

And her neckline, any lower.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on June 1, 2023 @ 07:56AM
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria was Flamin' Hot personified when she hit the red carpet at the 2023 Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival yesterday. 

Continuing to match her wardrobe to her new movie's title (see: her fire-engine red dress, the Elie Saab bedazzled naked gown, or the shimmery cutout disco ball-inspired number she wore to Cannes), the actress and director stepped out for a screening of her upcoming film at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, wearing a sheer LBD with an extreme plunging neckline and an even more major leg-slit. Eva's black gown was more like a fancy shirtdress with long, transparent sleeves, a billowy draped bodice, and a dramatic train that tumbled to one side.

Diamond drop earrings, teetering black strappy sandals, and a red-hot manicure rounded out Eva's latest red carpet look.

Eva Longoria

She pulled her brunette waves back into a half-up, half-down hairstyle with curtain bangs, while a frosty pink lip was the perfect pairing for her dark smoky eye. 

Earlier that day, Eva attended The Hollywood Reporter's "Raising Our Voices" event in yet another little black dress. Her second LBD of the day was all leather and featured a fitted bodice adorned with three-dimensional floral appliques, as well as a flowing A-line skirt. She accessorized with black pointed-toe pumps and a smattering of delicate gold rings, and swapped her half-up, half-down hairstyle for an easy yet elegant updo.

Eva Longoria

