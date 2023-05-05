Eva Longoria Wore the Top of Her Sexy, Three-Piece Linen Set Completely Unbuttoned

While Eva Longoria is no stranger to a three-piece set, she just took the fail-safe outfit formula from slouchy (one of her go-to silhouettes) to sexy while adding a revealing twist that’s perfect for summer.

On Thursday, the actress gave us an inside look at her recent home renovations via Instagram post while also showing off the breeziest OOTD, maybe ever. In the dump, Longoria posed in her home’s entryway while wearing a pearl-colored linen shirt (which she left mostly unbuttoned, allowing the neckline to plunge effortlessly down to her midriff) paired with a matching oversized blazer and high-waisted, wide-leg trousers. Long delicate drop earrings and ankle-breaking gold platform heels (quite literally) elevated the outfit, and Eva finished the look with a simple glam look and middle-parted straight hair.

“How gorgeous are these oak pure floors? 😍,” she captioned the post.

Although she may have been recently spending some time at home, Longoria’s post comes just days after the final episode of her travel show, Searching for Mexico (a spin-off of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy), aired on CNN.

Instagram/eva longoria

Ahead of the last episode, which detailed the star’s stop in Veracruz, Eva once again took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her time spent experiencing the birthplace of Mexican cuisine.

“Last stop: Veracruz! The birthplace of Mexico’s key ingredients 🇲🇽,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Beyond grateful for this unforgettable experience. I hope y’all are inspired to visit Mexico and experience its beauty and wonder ✨Hasta la próxima!”